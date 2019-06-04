DENHAM SPRINGS -- Planet Fitness is offering teens a chance to stay in shape this summer — for free.
Planet Fitness centers across the country are participating in the Teen Summer Challenge, which invites teens ages 15-18 to workout at their local gym free of charge through Sunday, Sept. 1.
New research shows that 91 percent of teens want to stay active over the summer, according to a press release, and that’s why Planet Fitness is offering teens a safe space where they can break a sweat in a healthy way.
To take advantage of the program, teens ages 15-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when signing up, while teens who are 18 years of age must bring a valid identification. Teens can only exercise at the location where they sign up at and aren’t permitted to use other locations.
And it gets better.
All teens who sign up are entered into Planet Fitness’ Scholarship Sweepstakes. At the end of the summer, Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each state/province and a $5,000 grand prize in both the United States and Canada.
Additionally, teens will have the chance to win prizes on Planet Fitness’ Facebook and Instagram channels throughout the summer such as PF swag, movie tickets, and wireless headphones.
Teens also will have the chance to take free fitness classes through the Planet Fitness PE@PF program. Classes will be offered at least once a day, Monday through Friday.
Planet Fitness has more than 1,800 locations and 12.5 million members across the United States and Canada. The gym offers a non-intimidating, hassle-free, welcoming environment that makes everyone feel comfortable.
Locally, Planet Fitness is located at 2334 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs. The gym is open 24 hours a day and is fully-staffed the entire time.
