ALBANY -- A group of teens explored the forests of Lothlórien and the black gate of Mordor, the realm of Gondor and the fortress of Helm’s Deep, the quiet seclusion of the Shire and the fiery pits of Mount Doom during the Livingston Parish Library’s “Teen Reads” program in January.
“Teen Reads” is a monthly program held at the Albany-Springfield Branch that allows teens to learn about and celebrate literary classics and fandoms.
Past events have featured the works of Jane Austen, Agatha Christie, and a journey into galaxy far, far away with “Star Wars.” Each program consists of trivia, refreshments, and themed do-it-yourself crafts.
A month after celebrating Charles Dickens’ holiday tale “A Christmas Carol,” teens journeyed to Middle-earth, the vast fictional world Tolkien created in the 1930s that has spawned a multi-billion dollar six-film movie franchise and an upcoming television series by Amazon.
During the program, teens tested their “The Lord of the Rings” knowledge with trivia, illustrated characters from the series, made a glass candle holder featuring a silhouette of “The Fellowship of the Ring,” and used a Nerf gun to shoot down cups plastered with the faces of Orcs.
“Teen Reads” events are held on the fourth Thursday of every month at the Albany-Springfield Branch.
In February, teens will dive down the rabbit hole to explore Lewis Caroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” with prizes, Mad Hatter’s tea, and mini flower pot painting. The program is scheduled for Feb. 28, beginning at 4:30 p.m., and registration is required.
To learn more about “Teen Reads” or to register, visit the LPL’s website at www.mylpl.info or call the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130.
