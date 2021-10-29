‘The future’ | Education cohort observes STEM activities in action during tour of elementary school implementing pilot program

DENHAM SPRINGS -- The second-graders mashed the lumps of clay in their hands, with bits getting stuck on their palms and underneath their fingernails.
After studying early America’s westward expansion, their assignment — a combination of social studies and science — was to construct weather-tight log cabins using clay, popsicle sticks, cardboard, foam, tape, and other items. Once they finished, they had to blow over it with a hair dryer to make sure it was properly insulated.
Over in the outdoor area at Eastside Elementary, students in another second-grade class were pushing pumpkins down a slide and trying to land it safely in a trap at the base, a project inspired by a book they recently read about runaway pumpkins.
But the pumpkins kept missing the mark, an unsurprising result to one of the students, who insisted their traps weren’t wide enough.
“I knew it wouldn’t work,” the student said.
“Try to figure out what went wrong,” the teacher said in response.
No matter where you went on Eastside Elementary’s campus on Oct. 21, you were bound to find students engaged in a variety of STEM activities that were being showcased as part of a pilot program the school system launched over the summer.
In partnership with the LSU Gordon A. Cain Center, a cohort of local teachers and instructional coaches are incorporating STEM ideas into every day standard-based lessons at the middle and elementary levels this school year.
Twelve Denham Springs area schools are participating in the pilot effort, with each participating school customizing the program to fit their teachers and student population.
Nine elementary campuses in the program have committed to implementing a STEM learning activity or project for each nine-weeks grading period, and the three middle school campuses are offering STEM elective courses to their 7th and 8th grade students. Each campus has a lead teacher to help other educators incorporate STEM activities and learning objectives into their lesson plans.
District school leaders hope to expand the program to additional LPPS schools following the initial pilot this school year.
Instructional Supervisor Kelly LaBauve, who is spearheading the effort, said STEM activities are “a real push now” because of the type training students need after they graduate. She noted that most jobs have “at least one” STEM component in them.
While there are more STEM offerings for older students — such as Denham Springs High’s STEM and Robotics Center — LaBauve said students need to be introduced to those concepts at an earlier age.
“We have those things for high-schoolers, and that’s great, but we have to get to the kids before that,” she said. “So it’s been a big push to get a vertical alignment from Pre-K to 12, where we can start them young, introduce them to STEM, get them interested, and then as they grow older, they become critical thinkers and transformative thinkers.”
Members of the cohort got their first glimpse of the concept in action when they toured Eastside Elementary, which was effectively turned into a giant makerspace of around 530 kids in grades K-5.
Planners and consultants walked from class to class and observed a variety of hands-on learning activities. What they witnessed were students combining fun with learning — the most important component, said Principal Nathan Foster.
“Every classroom on campus is showing that it’s feasible for teachers to do these types of activities in a meaningful way, which is to connect to the standards,” Foster said. “It’s not just a fun activity — it’s a fun activity that is connected to what those kids are actually learning, to deepen it, make it more interesting, and make it more effective for our students.”
Each class had something different to offer, though Foster noted that all were centered around standard-based curriculum.
In the school’s “Glass Class,” Nicole Yates’ fourth-graders were creating energy transformations and recording the data on “collaborative boards.” Students sat in groups at five different stations, and they had to determine which group created the most energy transfers.
Meanwhile, kindergarteners in Allison Davis’ class made paper bats after learning facts about the nocturnal mammals. Along with ELA, the project also connected to some of their math concepts, which they needed to understand as they used symmetry to make the spooky creatures.
Another class combined ELA and science when students illustrated oceans, which they had to make using different shades to demonstrate how water colors vary depending on the depth. Other students made dioramas depicting Native American culture or suburban communities.
Foster called STEM learning “the future,” and he lauded his teachers for going “full speed” with its implementation. He noted that the activities “do take more planning and more preparation” but added that “using those blended-learning strategies and putting an emphasis on student engagement are the keys to really pulling off a successful STEM lesson.”
“Every school is trying to integrate these STEM-based ideas into their lessons and classrooms,” Foster said. “Today is really a proof of concept, that you can do these activities all the way from kindergarten through fifth grade — math, science, social studies, ELA, it doesn’t matter. You can integrate these ideas into those lessons.”
Many of the activities were created over the summer, LaBauve said, as members of the cohort worked with LSU to determine which would be best for the students. The educators even tested them out themselves — including one that required them to build a bridge between two desks and have someone sit on it to make sure it was sturdy.
“With LSU’s help, we have created a bank of activities,” LaBauve said. “The goal, after we do the pilot this year, is to spread it to all the elementary schools, so that they can go into this bank and pull out activities that have already been tested.”
That’s not to say all have been successful, LaBauve said, noting the effort is a lot of “trial and error.”
“That’s one of the biggest things that’s been hard for the teachers to understand, is it’s okay to fail, because we’re learning what works and what doesn’t,” she said.
LaBauve said the cohort will make three more visits to different schools over the rest of the school year. A full report on the pilot program won’t be complete until the summer, but LaBauve said teachers from the pilot schools are already seeing “positive indicators.”
Students appear to be more engaged in STEM learning activities than other activities, LaBauve said, and are expressing “more creativity in developing their work, and they are taking more ownership of their work.” Schools are also reporting less negative classroom behavior while STEM integration is occurring.
That was the case at Eastside Elementary, where LaBauve served as principal before moving to the central office.
“The cohorts were pretty amazed at what the kids could do and what you can do with the STEM standards and tying them into the curriculum,” she said. “You get to see that the students are really doing hands-on learning, and they understand it, they’re asking and answering questions, and it’s helping them better understand the concepts.”
