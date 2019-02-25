‘The growth mindset’ | Shannon Graham named parish’s Middle School Teacher of the Year

LIVINGSTON -- Shannon Graham calls herself “the laziest teacher you’ll ever meet.”

If you don’t believe it, just ask her students — they hear it all the time.

“I always tell them I’m lazy and old, so they have to run the classroom for me,” she said with a laugh. “I just act feeble.”

Over Graham’s 34 years as an educator, she’s done less teaching and more facilitating, striving to give her students greater ownership over their schooling.

Instead of listening to Graham speak in front of the class, her students spend most of the day learning together in groups, discussing literary text, critiquing one another’s work, and engaging in healthy debates.

If no one’s talking in Graham’s class, then something’s wrong — very wrong.

“If they’re quiet, I panic,” she said. “My class is all about talking and discussion and investigation and analyzing and doing it in groups. That’s how they’re able to help each other.”

Student grouping in an environment conducive for analyzing and evaluating literature has always been the point of emphasis for Graham, who was named this year’s Livingston Parish Public Schools Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Since becoming an educator in 1984, Graham has focused on collaborative work in the classroom and developing what she calls “the growth mindset,” in which students view mistakes as necessary learning tools — not incorrect answers — that they can work out together.

To Graham, the thought behind her teaching philosophy comes down to simple math.

“Two heads are better than one, and four is even better,” she said. “They can learn from each other better because they can talk to each other in a different way than I talk to them.

“For me, it’s grouping, grouping, grouping.”

No walls between classrooms

Graham said her teaching method stretches back to her college days in the early 1980s, when her LSU professors instilled in her the importance of student grouping and giving students a greater allowance of freedom in the classroom.

In 1984, Graham took that approach to Orleans Parish when she joined the staff at Laurel Elementary, where she’d teach for the next decade as part of the St. Thomas Housing Project.

There were no walls between classrooms at Laurel, Graham recalled, just dividers separating one class from another. The unorthodox layout helped foster the open-space learning concept of “The Workshop Way,” a teaching method borrowed from Xavier University that placed students in groups to discuss literary text rather than having them work in isolation.

Though much has changed in the world of teaching in the last three decades, that philosophy has stayed with Graham throughout her career.

“I would not know what to do with kids in rows because I’ve never had it,” she said. “From the moment I stepped into the classroom, I put them in groups.”

Graham brought her grouping philosophy to Frost Elementary when she joined the faculty in 1995. Though flexible seating on the parish level was still years away, Graham was already incorporating it in her own classroom — and not just for the students.

“When I first came here, my principal at the time pointed me to my desk, and I said, ‘Oh, I don’t need that,’” Graham recalled. “At Laurel, if you sat at your desk, that was considered a bad thing because you always had to be with the kids, and I guess that just stayed with me.

“I wouldn’t know how to teach any other way.”

‘The students soared’

Graham began her time at Frost teaching 4th grade ELA, and the accolades soon followed: She was twice named the school’s teacher of the year as well as the parish’s elementary teacher of the year in 1998.

She was put in charge of the school’s Lagniappe Technology Lab, which made her responsible for developing tech lessons in reading, English, math, social studies and science. She has also won three Louisiana Learns Grants, as well as being named an EATEL “Read a Kid, Teach a Kid” grant recipient.

Graham made the transition to 7th grade ELA at the start of the 2017-18 school year as administrators wanted to see if her routines and procedures would work with middle school students.

The results were irrefutable.

“The students soared, and the test scores just flew up,” she said.

Students follow a routine every time they step into Graham’s classroom.

The day begins with a short writing exercise called the “daily paragraph edit,” which is followed by vocabulary development. After that, students break off into “Literacy Circle Discussion Groups” to analyze main ideas and details, explore themes found in the text, and evaluate contrasting viewpoints.

And the students aren’t randomly grouped together — like everything in Graham’s classroom, there’s a method to her madness.

“I do ability grouping with literacy discussion groups,” she said. “That way, a child who has scored a mastery in standardized testing will be with an at-risk or unsatisfactory student. It promotes peer coaching.”

As Graham has stressed the importance of grouping, she’s made sure to create a classroom environment that fosters that belief.

Rather than rows of desks, students have the option of sitting in high-top bar-style tables, rocking chairs, ottomans, stools and cushioned seats. One table is topped with a dry-erase board so students can draw out the material they’re learning, and Graham said her students love sitting in the comfy bean bag chairs.

“I have always been this type of teacher,” she said. “Never have I had them sit in rows.”

During a recent visit to class, students were discussing “Out of the Dust,” which follows the story of a family trying to survive the dust-bowl years of the Great Depression. Many of Graham’s book selections combine ELA and social studies, a subject she taught until this year.

Though Graham called out instructions and helpful tips every few minutes, most of the talking was done by the students, who checked each other’s work and discussed the message they believed the author was trying to get across.

“We have a routine for every single thing, so the kids can run the show,” she said. “They go from one thing to another, so they always know what to do next. Even if I get held up with a small group, I can tell them to go to the next station, and they can do it themselves.

“I tell them all the time that one day I might not even show up to the class, and they’ll have to run the show. Not in reality, but it could almost be like that. I am not a dictator — I just facilitate the learning.”

Not only does Graham facilitate learning, she also strives to instill positivity.

One wall in her classroom holds the “Growth Mindset Board,” which is plastered with encouraging messages meant to inspire students to learn from their mistakes — not let them create self-doubt.

If a students get down or feels like they’re failing, Graham will send them to the board to read a few messages that might help them. She’ll sometimes send another student to encourage the one that is struggling.

And the students aren't the only ones who sometimes need a few minutes at the “Growth Mindset Board” every now and then.

“Even if I get negative or down, they’ll tell me it’s a growth mindset and correct me, too,” she said. “There’s always somebody in class that will say it, which I appreciate. ‘Can’t’ is a curse word in class that my students aren’t allowed to say. If you say you can’t, you won’t; if you say you can, you will.”

‘I came, and I stayed’

For the past 23 years, Graham has made the 30-mile drive from her childhood home in the Southdowns area of Baton Rouge to Frost School.

Despite her daily trek, she couldn’t imagine teaching anywhere else.

“I came, and I stayed,” she said. “The community at Frost is the most wonderful you could imagine. The parental involvement is incredible. If you call a parent, you might get a parent, the grandmother, and an aunt down here.

“We’re so close-knit, and they accepted me even though I was an outsider.”

Though Graham has the option of retiring at the end of the school year, she said she doesn’t “see anything that could keep me from the classroom.”

She doesn’t mind grading papers because she loves writing and reading, and she’s always interested in what her students’ thoughts are on certain subjects.

Plus, those summer breaks aren’t bad, either.

“I always laugh and say I’ve never had a job for 12 months out of the year,” she joked. “We teachers have great holidays.”