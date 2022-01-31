Inside Holden High’s gym on Jan. 24, a crowd of a few hundred strong erupted with every basket each team scored.
On this night, there were no losers. Only winners.
Special needs athletes were given a chance to shine when Doyle High, Holden High, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes teamed up to host the inaugural “Running the Court” inclusive basketball game.
During the game, more than a dozen athletes from both schools took to the court, sprinting up and down in a game enjoyed by hundreds of family members and friends. Fans held their breath with every shot hoisted up — and cheered loudly with every made bucket.
Yancy Wilmot, a Doyle High assistant coach who works with the local FCA chapter, called it “a perfect night.” Yancy and his wife Carley, both adapted P.E. teachers, organized the game as a way to inspire “a love for basketball and a love for the Lord.”
Yancy said he hopes to make the “Running the Court” game an annual event and bring it to other schools in the parish.
“It was fun,” Yancy Wilmot said. “I’ve been a part of a lot of basketball games as a player and a coach, but we were looking forward to this night. Seeing the expression on these kids’ faces, especially when they make a shot, makes it all worth it.
“It was exciting, and that was the goal, to just let these kids have their moment and let other people see that it doesn’t matter about your ability, we can all play on the same court and just have some fun.”
Athletes were given the star treatment prior to the game, running between lines of their fellow students to a thunderous applause from the stands. Holden High Assistant Principal Rusty Hutchinson introduced each player and served as the game’s commentator, capturing the emotions of every person in attendance.
“Welcome to the main event,” Hutchinson said before tip-off.
With help from their teachers and fellow students, athletes of all abilities went back and forth, with nearly every player given the chance to shoot the ball at least once. The only hiccup came early when Holden High Josh Duffy raced down the court and tried to dunk, temporarily knocking the custom-made basket off-center.
“Other than the kid almost breaking down the goal, it went about as perfect as possible,” Yancy said with a laugh.
Holden coach Landon DuBois, a special education teacher, waited to tell his students about the game until a week before, knowing it’d be hard to keep their attention in class if he told them any sooner.
Like he thought, it was the topic of conversation in the days leading up to the big game — and sure to be the topic of conversation over the next few weeks.
“They haven’t stop talking about it since we told them,” he said. “I’m pretty sure I’m gonna have a hard time teaching them the next couple of weeks because this is all they’re gonna want to talk about. But that’s good because they had a great time doing something they probably don’t get an opportunity to do a lot of.”
DuBois credited Yancy and Carley for organizing the game and said he hopes it’s something other schools will attempt. Though many of his students participate in other special needs programs, DuBois said they rarely get the chance to perform in front of hundreds of screaming fans, making the “Running the Court” game a lifelong memory for each of them.
“We had a chance to pack out a gym and have fun and really feel the crowd,” DuBois said. “How could you be upset watching that?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.