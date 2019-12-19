DENHAM SPRINGS -- Camilla Rios walked into the Seventh Ward Elementary gymnasium, unaware of the party that was brewing inside.
Waiting for her to arrive were family members, Livingston Parish Public Schools administrators, faculty and staff from Seventh Ward and Freshwater elementary schools, and many of Rios’ classmates, who were all ready to shower the 9-year-old student with praise.
And yes, they did.
Walking on her new prosthetic legs, Rios slowly entered the gym, turned the corner, and caught sight of the dozens of people inside. Everyone shouted “Congrats!” as soon as they saw Rios, who shyly bowed her head as teachers wrapped her in big hugs.
Normally a “bright and bubbly” girl “full of personality,” Rios was mostly quiet, wiping a few tears from her eyes as she became overwhelmed by the celebration in her honor.
But don’t let her shyness in that moment fool you, her grandmother Cheryl Cooner said — Rios is as lively as they come.
“I have not met anyone who has met her that didn’t say how she can just make their day, because she is so bright and bubbly,” her grandmother said. “She keeps you smiling and never lets you down. There are many days when we would be down, but she always says things will be okay. She’s amazing.”
Rios, a special needs student at Seventh Ward Elementary, was named the Louisiana Council for Exceptional Children’s “Yes I Can” award-winner for self-advocacy, an achievement that was recognized during a rally at school on Monday, Dec. 9.
The “Yes I Can” Awards, sponsored by the Council for Exceptional Children, recognize children and youth with exceptionalities who have demonstrated determination and achievement in multiple ways. The “Yes I Can” Awards review committee selects one winner each year in six categories: academics, arts, school and community activities, self-advocacy, technology and transition.
Rios and the state’s other “Yes I Can” winners will be honored during a ceremony at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette this January.
And if you ask Sarah Lambert, Rios’ former adapted P.E. teacher at Freshwater Elementary, no one is more deserving.
Despite having prosthetic legs and a prosthetic arm, Lambert has rarely seen Rios without a smile on her face. She plays volleyball with her classmates, loves to dance and cheerlead, and will even jump on the trampoline.
If her classmates can do sometime, so will Rios, who is in regular education classes. And if she falls, she always gets back up, Lambert said.
“She does not let her disabilities limit her in any way,” said Lambert, who wrote the “Yes I Can” nomination for Rios. “Her attitude is the difference. She does not let anything get her down.”
That’s saying something, considering the many challenges Rios has faced.
When she was 2 years old, she caught meningococcal, a rare form of meningitis. The serious bacterial infection causes the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord to become inflamed.
Her grandmother and mother, Amanda Cooner, remember that day vividly.
“She literally was perfectly fine at lunchtime, jumping up and down on the couch, and then she got a virus,” her mother said. “Then she started running real high fever and was just real lethargic.”
Rios was soon airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, where she’d undergo four surgeries. During her near four-month stay, doctors amputated her legs above the knees and her left arm. There was also damage to her right hand and fingers that has severely limited her range of motion.
But at the time, doctors feared it would be much worse, her grandmother recalled.
“We were very lucky,” Cheryl said. “The outcome is usually not as well as what we got. The doctors had us calling in family because they didn’t think she was going to make it.”
Rios made it, and since then she has done her best to be “just another kid,” her mother said.
Rios entered the Livingston Parish school system for the 2018-19 school year, beginning at Freshwater Elementary before moving to Seventh Ward Elementary this year.
During her year at Freshwater, she met Lambert and Melissa Johnson, a physical therapist for the district, and made quite the impression on both.
When asked to describe Rios in one word, Lambert and Johnson had the same choice: independent.
“She is independent,” Johnson said. “She never tells me ‘no’ and that she doesn’t want to try something.”
Added Lambert: “Independent describes her to the T. She is the most driven student I know.”
Over the summer, Rios received new prosthetic legs and an arm from Freedom Prosthetics in Walker. The new legs have knee joints, giving her the ability to walk in a “regular gait pattern” as opposed to her former kneeless straight legs.
However, it also meant she had to relearn to walk, a challenge Johnson said Rios has taken “head on.”
“She still will revert back to walking like she used to, but if you tell her to use her knees, she’ll walk in a regular gait pattern,” Johnson said. “Grass, stairs, curves, and ramps are all challenging, so it was starting over and getting her to walk with her new prosthetic legs.
“But she has improved, just since August, a lot. Sure, it’s challenging, and she’s had her falls. But she gets up every time, and she doesn’t let it bother her at all.”
Rios’ independence has been fostered at home, where her family is always thinking of “the bigger picture.”
“We’ll always tell her to do stuff around the house, like, ‘Pick your legs up off the floor,’” Cheryl said with a laugh. “But it’s helped her be independent at school. We want her as independent as possible because we’re thinking of the bigger picture later. So we always tell her teachers to not let her have a lazy day, but she’s very independent. She’ll try anything.”
During the school rally in her honor, Rios barely spoke as tears swelled in her eyes. She hugged many of her current and former teachers and passed out high-fives to her supportive classmates who kept shouting her name. She also signed several copies of Scott Innes’ “HUG Magazine,” which featured her on the cover of its recent holiday issue.
Despite her physical limitations, Rios is one of her school’s most independent and popular students, which helps her family breathe much easier.
Seeing all her daughter has gone through — all with a smile on her face — Amanda said she couldn’t be a prouder mother.
“She really doesn’t let anything get her down, and that’s amazing to me,” she said. “There are a lot of times when I take things differently than she does, but she has a bright perception of everything. She’s amazing, and we’re really proud of her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.