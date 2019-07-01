Summer is here, and it’s time to get those pups ready for their close-ups.
The News is launching its annual “Lazy Dogs” of Summer Photo Competition, beginning Monday, July 1.
Participants can submit photos of their dogs via an online submission form or via email to jamie@lpn1898.com and david@lpn1898.com. Participants can also hand-deliver photos to The News’ office, located at 688 Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs.
Only one photo per dog is allowed, and each photo must be accompanied by the dog’s name, the owner’s name, the owner’s city/town of residence and the owner’s phone number.
Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, July 19, with website voting slated for July 22-26.
The top vote-getting dogs will be published in The News’ Aug. 1 edition, and all submissions will be posted online.
Lazy “Dogs” of Summer Photo Competition
Submissions: July 1-19 (5 p.m.)
Website voting: July 22-26
Publication: August 1
Link to online submission form: https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/lazydogs/lazy_dogs/.
Email submissions: jamie@lpn1989.com AND david@lpn1898.com
