It’s time to take pictures of those Cool Cats.
The News is asking for photos of your favorite felines for its annual “Cool Cats” photo competition.
Photos will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 1, and voting will take place Nov. 4-8. The top vote-getting cats will be featured in The News’ Nov. 21 print edition, and all submissions will be posted online.
To enter submissions, please visit www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/cool_cats/cool_cats/. Submissions can also be emailed to Lifestyle Editor David Gray at david@lpn1898.com.
Only one photo will be allowed per cat, and each photo must be accompanied by the cat’s name, owner’s name, city of residence, phone number, and email. Owners can also send a 30-word description of their cats.
