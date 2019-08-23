LIVINGSTON -- Kids grow up so fast — and so do their feet.
That’s why the Rotary Club of Livingston Parish has teamed with the school system to provide shoes to the children who need them most.
Soon enough, many of those students will receive a fresh pair of kicks.
The Rotary Club presented its latest donation of shoes to the Livingston Parish school system’s shoe vault on Friday, Aug. 23.
The shoes were acquired from the Rotary Club’s annual Superhero 5K Fun Run held in downtown Denham Springs. This year’s 5K brought in nearly 90 pairs of shoes for Livingston Parish students — more than double the amount from the first 5K two years ago.
Rebecca Neale-Jacob, president of the Rotary Club, and other members of the civic organization presented the shoes to Superintendent Joe Murphy and school system officials at the Central Office.
During the visit, Neale-Jacob explained the reasoning for the Rotary Club’s latest endeavor.
“There’s a need for it, especially in our elementary schools,” said Neale-Jacob, who became Rotary Club president last July. “We all know kids’ feet grow so fast, and shoes are expensive, especially tennis shoes and sneakers. Those are things that they definitely need, and when Rotary sees a need in the community, we try our best to assess that.
“We’ve had a good partnership [with the school system], and we’re going to continue to do that.”
The Rotary Club’s mission to fill the school system’s shoe vault began in April 2018, when the club hosted its first-ever 5K Superhero Fun Run in which participants donated $25 or a new pair of kids’ running shoes. The club collected about 40 shoes from the 5K and haven’t stopped since.
Last year, the Rotary Club teamed with Shoe Station and Soles4Souls, a national non-profit organization, to provide 500 pairs of shoes to the Livingston Parish school system’s shoe vault. A total of 2,000 pairs will be passed out over a two-year period.
On Friday, Murphy thanked the Rotary Club and “all the civic clubs and organizations that help our children in the parish.”
“It really does make a difference in our schools everyday, and that’s what we want to do,” Murphy said. “I’ve been quoted recently as saying that we need to improve our relationships with civic clubs and organizations and our business community. We have to understand that we all have to work at this together.
“This is a great example of our civic clubs helping our system, which in turn helps our kids. At the end of the day, that’s what’s really important.”
Charlene Lilly, federal programs coordinator for the school system, said counselors are “very cognizant” of which kids are the neediest in their schools. Once those kids are identified, the counselors pick up shoes from the shoe vault and give them to the students at school.
Lilly said there’s always excitement whenever a shipment of new shoes arrives — especially at the beginning of the school year.
“New uniforms and new shoes can be expensive, so this helps us so much,” Lilly said. “Our little ones are just thrilled to have a new pair of shoes, and it’s very exciting to give them shoes.”
Becky Reeves, counselor at North Corbin Elementary, said she gave out “at least 50 to 60 pairs” of shoes from the Rotary Club’s donations last year. Whenever she’d see a student walking around “with a shoe flopping,” she’d bring that student into her office and pull out a new pair of shoes.
But students weren’t the only ones to receive a fresh pair of kicks — a few shoes even went to parents, which Reeves said can be just an important.
“If you can save money on shoes and use it for a gallon or two of milk, that’s what we want,” Reeves said. “We have a large population of low-income families at our school, so if we can help the parents, we’re helping the students at the same time, too.”
