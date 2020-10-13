For more than 112 years, the 4-H Program of Louisiana has been engaging youth in activities that help develop skills for a lifetime.
These skills range from communication to community service and from goal setting to leadership. Regardless of the skill learned, the benefits gathered from a young person participating in the 4-H Program are priceless.
The 4-H Program is a nationwide youth development program that has nearly 6 million youth involved in it annually. Administered in Louisiana by the LSU AgCenter Cooperative Extension Service, 4-H serves youth in all 64 parishes in the state through a network of 64 Parish Extension Offices. 4-H is managed jointly by both a professional and volunteer staff.
Louisiana 4-H has more than 235,000 youth participants and more than 9000 volunteers working together to deliver the projects, opportunities, and events offered annually through the program.
4-H is unique in that it offers experiences to the most urban young person and youth in rural areas by providing the opportunity to participate in 4-H clubs, school enrichment opportunities, project clubs, day and overnight camps, and other special interest opportunities.
Youth members can participate in a variety of projects in the areas of healthy living, science, engineering, and technology, and citizenship. Beyond the excitement of learning something new through a project, youth have the opportunity to participate in leadership conferences, travel the world, become involved in their community through service, and meet new friends in a safe and comfortable setting.
A young person’s experiences in 4-H make a difference for a lifetime by allowing them to grow and appreciate the importance of being a good citizen, a strong leader, and a person of character.
If you would like to learn more about 4-H, or have a family member wanting to join 4-H, contact your local 4-H Agents: Christy Sorenson at csorenson@agcenter.lsu.edu or Mikaela Davenport at mcarender@agcenter.lsu.edu. Visit the Livingston Parish 4-H Facebook page for additional information.
