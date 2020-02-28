WATSON -- Tristian Hilbun and Sadie Forbes were heading north on Highway 16 in Watson when a car in front of them made a right turn — into a pond.
As other cars passed by on this frigid night, the two teenagers immediately pulled over, called 9-1-1, jumped in the freezing pond, and eventually pulled the elderly woman out of her sinking car to safety.
Even as they shivered from head to toe, Hilbun and Forbes refused to leave right away, waiting until first responders had arrived and assured them the woman would survive.
“We just wanted to make sure she was okay,” Hilbun said.
The two Live Oak High students recounted their story during an interview with The News less than a week after their life-saving actions kept a woman from drowning in a residential pond in Watson.
News of their heroic deed first went viral when Hilbun’s mother shared what they did in a Facebook post on Thursday, Feb. 20, hours after Rita Armstrong had inadvertently driven her car into a pond.
“Thank you God that everyone walked away from this accident,” Amber Hilbun wrote in her Facebook post, which has since been shared 74 times and received more than 180 engagements.
Michelle Armstrong, Rita’s daughter, verified what happened to her mother and said “words aren’t enough” to show appreciation for what Hilbun and Forbes did. She doesn’t like to think about what would’ve happened to her mother had they not been there.
“She would have passed away if they hadn’t been there,” Michelle Armstrong said. “If it was not for that young man and woman, she would not be here today. There aren’t enough ‘thank yous’ to be said.”
“They jumped in and pulled her out”
It was around 6:30 p.m. when Tristian, 17, and Sadie, 16, left Sonic and made their way to Sadie’s home off Highway 16. The sun had nearly set when they noticed a car in front of them — probably two or three cars in front, Sadie said — begin to slow down.
As other drivers passed around the slowing car, Tristian and Sadie kept their distance, waiting until the car made its move. Then, with no streets or driveways in sight, the car did something wholly unexpected — it turned.
“The car slowed down and had the blinker on, but then it just turned in the ditch,” Sadie recalled.
Judging by the way the car “ramped over” the ditch and into the pond, Sadie and Tristian estimate the driver must have been going “15 or 20 mile per hour” when she made the turn.
“It bounced way up,” Tristian said. “It looked like a rollercoaster.”
After exchanging puzzled looks, the two teenagers quickly sprung into action.
By the time Sadie dialed 9-1-1, Tristian had already jumped into the pond, which was near freezing after a cold front came into the area following the day’s heavy rain. By the time Sadie joined him in the water, the car had floated to the other side of the pond, hit the bank, and was starting to sink.
Water had reached the door handle and was still rising as Tristian tried to get Rita of the car. But because the doors wouldn’t open due to the water pressure, he could only get her out through the driver-side window — a task made more difficult by the fact that Tristian’s feet were barely touching the bottom of the pond.
“I was tippy toeing in the water,” Tristian said. “As the car moved, I was swimming most of the time just to keep myself up. I didn’t really have much leverage to pull her out.”
The car began to sink headfirst, and within what Sadie said felt like “30 seconds,” all that was visible was the back.
“Once the car started sinking, it sank,” said Sadie, who tried to keep the car from moving while Tristian worked to free Rita. “We didn’t think we could get her out. The water had gone over her head at that point.”
At this point, Rita was completely under water and stuck behind the steering wheel, making it even more difficult for Tristian to pull her out. In one last effort, he dove under, grabbed Rita around the waist, pushed against the car with his legs, and sprang upward.
For Sadie, those were the longest seconds of the entire night.
“I couldn’t see either of them,” Sadie said. “I thought he couldn’t get her out or she had grabbed him and pulled him under with her. It was a scary feeling I can’t really describe.”
Fortunately, they both came up.
With help from another man who had pulled over, Tristian brought Rita to the pond’s edge and made sure she was breathing. First responders arrived on scene shortly after to find Rita coughing up water as Tristian patted her back.
“Tristian was talking to her trying to get her to make sense, but she didn’t really know where she was because she was still in shock,” Sadie said.
Sadie called her parents after they had gotten out of the pond. A few minutes later, Candy and Danny Forbes walked up to Sadie and Tristian “shaking all over.”
“They were both shaking so bad,” Candy recalled. “They were in bad shape.”
After wrapping them in dry clothes and blankets, Candy and Danny brought the teenagers back to their home, where Tristian’s mother Amber arrived a few minutes later. They were drinking hot chocolate when Amber got there, mud still under their fingernails, but they were safe.
Despite risking their own safety, both mothers said they couldn’t be more proud of what their children did.
“There were a lot of cars just going down the highway that night,” Candy said, “but they saw someone in need and went to help them, and that’s what we raised them to do. We’re just very proud of them.”
While Candy and Amber are proud of Tristian and Sadie, Michelle Armstrong is thankful for Tristian and Sadie.
Her mother, though bruised from the accident, is doing well.
She jokingly lamented losing the deep fryer and groceries she had purchased before the wreck, but other than that, all is well.
And she has Tristian and Said to thank for that, Michelle said.
“They jumped in and pulled her out,” she said. “It was so cold that night, but they didn’t think twice. They jumped into action and did what needed to be done.”
