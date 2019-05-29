LIVINGSTON -- When Virginia Firmin steps on her bus, all her problems go away.
Firmin has been a bus driver for Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High for the last 39 years — the longest-tenured driver in the Livingston Parish Public Schools system — and she’s enjoyed “every moment of it.”
The familiar route that starts on 4H Club Road. The greetings with parents as they entrust the care of their child to her day after day. The energetic (and sometimes rowdy) students who always have smiles on their faces — and who always manage to bring a smile to hers.
When asked if he thought about retiring after nearly four decades of bus driving, Firmin admitted that she hasn’t given it much thought.
She’s still having too much fun.
“I don’t even know,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t think I could just yet. I just love seeing the little kids everyday.”
Firmin is one of 350 bus drivers in the LPPS system who are charged with safely bringing 18,000 students to their schools and back home each day. Combined, their daily commutes cover 800 different routes, about 10,000 miles a day and total more than 1.5 million miles a year.
They drive in the sunshine, they drive in the rain, they occasionally drive in the snow, they drive around traffic. But they also get to know their students and their parents, and they’re the first and last school system representative a child sees every day.
That should not go unnoticed, said Superintendent Joe Murphy.
“You have 177 opportunities to make a difference in a child’s life, and I can’t think of any other profession that gives you that many opportunities to impact a child,” Murphy told a group of bus drivers. “We will never ever do enough to repay you for touching a child’s life.”
Recently, all who have a hand in bringing Livingston Parish students safely to and from school were recognized for the work that they do.
An appreciation luncheon for all employees of the school system’s Transportation Department was held behind the Central Office on Friday, May 24.
The event brought together hundreds of bus drivers of all ages, mechanics, department personnel and other school system employees. Together, they were treated to an afternoon of food, refreshments, door prizes, raffles, and a visit from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who gave away 10 three-night stays to any state park in Louisiana.
The bus drivers laughed, cheered, caught up with old friends, and exchanged some of their favorite stories from the road. Getting this many together in one room always leads to a good time, Supervisor of Transportation Joshua Day said.
“They’re a pretty fun group to be around,” said Day, who cooked up 150 pounds of fried fish, 40 pounds of fried shrimp, shrimp fettuccine and jambalaya for the event. He even got some culinary help from outgoing Superintendent Rick Wentzel.
The purpose of the luncheon, Day said, was to recognize those who work in what can sometimes be “a thankless job.” Day took over the department last November, and one of his main initiatives has been to “build that morale and positivity and keep them happy.”
Judging by the cheers he got from the bus drivers and mechanics when is name was called during the luncheon, it appears he’s accomplished his goal thus far.
“These people work very, very hard, so it was a no-brainer to recognize them,” he said.
Running the Transportation Department is no easy task. Besides the hundreds of bus drivers, the school system also employs a crew of six full-time mechanics, a leaderman, a shop manager and office staff.
Together, they perform inspections on three buses a day (each bus is inspected twice a year) and perform maintenance on an additional “6 to 10 a day,” Day said. The school system also utilizes two service trucks for road calls.
“It takes a lot of moving parts to keep those buses on the road,” said Day, who also thanked the School Board for the approval of 22 new buses for the 2019-20 school year.
Tamara Pichon had driven a bus since 1999 before transitioning to shop manager five years ago, though she’ll occasionally return to the road if the need arises. Pichon described herself as a “third-generation” bus driver: Her mother drove a bus for 32 years, a grandmother drove one for 33 years, and a grandfather drove one after World War II.
When it comes to driving buses and working around them, Pichon asked, “What’s not to love?”
“I loved everything about it,” she said. “I learn about the kids, and I’ve helped some of them who wanted to drop out. Once they’re our kids on the bus, they’re always our kids.
“It’s a job you have to love,” she continued. “You can’t come for a paycheck. You come for the kids.”
Firmin couldn’t agree more.
She enjoys getting to see the kids “grow up,” and she often runs into them when she’s out and about. She saw one of her former students about a month ago when she went to the doctor’s office for an X-ray.
Before the procedure, the doctor looked at her and said, “I know you, Miss Virginia. I rode your bus everyday.”
“Good thing I didn’t have to take my clothes off,” Firmin joked.
Driving a school bus has helped Firmin overcome many obstacles that life has thrown her way, from a murdered daughter to the passing of her parents and husband to the Great Flood of 2016, which has forced her to live in a small camper next to her house.
But whenever she gets on her bus, Firmin said her problems “just melt away,” especially when she sees “my kids” climb on board.
“I’ve been through all that, and I still drive the school bus, and I love it,” she said. “The school bus is what has kept me going, because it’s the easiest part of my day. Isn’t that crazy? I know it sounds crazy, but when I step on that bus, it’s just like you forget everything else because those kids are so happy and they love to see you and they’re jumping up and down.
“You’re looking at a lady that’s enjoyed every moment of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.