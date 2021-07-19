‘They’re gone, but they will never, ever be forgotten’ | Community members honor slain officers on five-year anniversary of deadly police ambush

BATON ROUGE -- Former police chief Jeff LeDuff can still remember asking Montrell Jackson the question he asked every new officer before he brought them on the force.
Years later, LeDuff can still remember the answer Jackson gave him.
To this day, he calls it the best answer he’s ever received.
“‘Why should I hire you?’” LeDuff recalled asking Jackson. “He looked me in my face … and he said, ‘I will never let you down.’”
He never did, LeDuff said.
LeDuff shared that story when he spoke to dozens who gathered on Saturday, July 17, in front of the B-Quick convenience store on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, the scene of a deadly ambush against local law enforcement five years ago that resulted in the deaths of three officers.
Jackson and Matthew Gerald, both of the Baton Rouge Police Department, and East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Brad Garafola lost their lives in the attack. All three were residents of Livingston Parish.
Deputies Nick Tullier and Bruce Simmons and Detective Chad Montgomery were injured in the shootout. Simmons and Montgomery have since recovered, but Tullier still battles the injuries he suffered. A Facebook page — “Nick Tullier Strong” — was created to keep his 61,000 followers regularly updated.
Saturday marked the five-year anniversary of the shootout that shook the Greater Baton Rouge community. Last week, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome proclaimed Saturday, July 17, 2021, as Law Enforcement Memorial Day.
“May we never forget the sacrifices of Corporal Montrell Jackson, Officer Matthew Gerald, and Deputy Sheriff Brad Garafola,” Broome said in a statement. “I ask all of you to keep their loved ones in your prayers. Please continue to pray for our officers who were injured: Deputies Nick Tullier and Bruce Simmons, and Detective Chad Montgomery.”
Law enforcement, families and The National Police Wives Association gathered at the site of the ambush around 8 a.m. Some attendees wore officer-themed T-shirts, while others carried the Thin Blue Line flag.
Those who gathered shared many hugs, stories, and tears during their time together on this sunny Saturday morning, which included a short ceremony and mile-long march down Airline Highway to the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.
Balloons were placed near the site of the shootout, along with photos of the three slain officers.
LeDuff commended the men for their heroic actions, saying the risk is something all law enforcement officers accept when they put on the badge.
“They weren’t afraid to go around that building and meet their fate,” LeDuff told the crowd. “And I’ll tell you, they’re resting with our Savior today. They’re better than we are.”
Along with LeDuff, other current and former city officials attended the ceremony and march, including District Attorney Hillar Moore, current BRPD Chief Murphy Paul, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.
Like LeDuff, Gautreaux lauded the late officers for their unflappable courage, which he said has been matched by their wives in the aftermath.
“Today is about the men that day and these families,” Gautreaux said. “They’re gone, but they will never, ever be forgotten.”
Riding a motorcycle near the front of the procession was Montgomery, who five years ago was on his final shift before some scheduled time off when the call came in about an armed suspect at a store on Airline Highway.
As he and his partner pulled into a parking lot near the B-Quik, their vehicle was hit by rifle fire, with the bullet ripping through the windshield to the sheet of Plexiglas separating the back seat from the officers.
The bullet grazed the right side of Montgomery’s head, but he ultimately recovered from the shot.
While Montgomery hugged his fellow officers and friends at Saturday’s ceremony, the tattoo he got about a year after the attack was visible for all to see. On his right forearm is the date of the attack — July 17, 2016.
“This is my family,” said Montgomery, who shared a long embrace with Simmons, one of the other officers injured in the attack.
Rendy Richard, vice president of The National Police Wives Association, spoked during the ceremony and recalled working at the police station as the attack unfolded. She called it “the worst day of her life,” especially after hearing her husband, also a police officer, say, “I’m on my way there.”
“I was on the other side listening to the radio to all of them scream and yell,” she recalled. “My husband and brothers and friends.”
“For so many,” she said later, “we will never forget those that we lost that day.”
Also attending the ceremony and march were survivors of Matthew Gerald, including his wife Dechia and their children.
Wearing officer-themed tennis shoes while her children wore T-shirts with their father’s name, Dechia reminisced on her “firecracker” of a husband, recalling his days flying helicopters in the military, his love for LSU, the many times he hunted and fished, and the funny conversations they used to have.
“He loved his family and friends,” she said. “And he was always ready to be the life of the party.”
Dechia said she can see her husband’s personality in her daughter, who is “the female version of her dad.”
She also lamented the fact that her son, whom she didn’t know she was pregnant with at the time of her husband’s death, will “never get to meet his dad.” When the baby boy arrived, Gerald’s police family gave him the nickname “Baby Buttons” to honor his dad’s nickname on the force.
Dechia referred to Faylon as her “miracle baby.”
“We just miss having him here,” she said.
Before the march, Dechia thanked her “law enforcement family” for being there any time she has needed help. She also spoke of her hope that tensions against law enforcement, which have been high over the last year, will ease.
“The biggest thing is there’s such a huge stigma right now toward police officers,” Dechia said. “It needs to go away. I want it to go back to the days when there was respect for the first responders and all the kids grew up wanting to be a first responder.
“In order for that to happen, we have to start somewhere and try to get rid of the divide that there is out there and do some community work and bridge that gap.”
