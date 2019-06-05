Think you have what it takes to be the next American Idol?
If so, you’re in luck — the nationally-televised singing competition will be callin’ Baton Rouge this summer.
Less than a month after Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy became the 17th winner of American Idol, ABC announced plans to return to Hardy’s home state for auditions in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Baton Rouge is one of 20 stops the American Idol tour will make as it searches for the next singing sensation. Hardy, a 2018 French Settlement High graduate and the first Louisiana native to win the show, first auditioned in New Orleans two years ago before auditioning again in Idaho this season.
Aspiring contestants must be between the ages of 15-28 (as of June 1, 2019). To register for the Baton Rouge audition, click the following tab:
To submit an online audition, click the following tab: https://fmna.etribez.com/ag/fmna/ai3abc/welcome.html.
Other audition sites for American Idol’s 18th season include New York, New York, July 23; Mobile, Alabama; Aug. 20; Macon, Georgia, Aug. 23; Tallahassee, Florida, Aug. 23; Santa Barbara, California, Aug. 23; Columbia, South Carolina, Aug. 26; Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 26; Waco, Texas, Aug. 27; Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 29; Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 29; Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 1; Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 1; Washington, D.C., Sept. 4; Wichita, Kansas, Sept. 4; San Jose, California, Sept. 6; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sept. 7; Springfield, Illinois, Sept. 7, Spokane, Washington, Sept. 8; and Detroit, Michigan, Sept. 10.
