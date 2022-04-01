Third-graders compete in Kiwanis Clubs’ MATHlete competition

Third-graders from across Livingston Parish put their math skills to the test during the Annual MATHlete Competition on Wednesday, March 30.
Held at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker, the annual event was presented by Kiwanis Clubs in Denham Springs and Walker.
In the yearly program, participating schools enter their top contestants from in-school competitions held. After the introduction and explanation of the rules, students are led to the testing room, where they spend a few minutes in total silence searching their brains for the right answers to dozens of multiplication equations.
This year, every student was awarded a medal and a T-shirt, while trophies went to the top five finishers.
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club took to Facebook to congratulate the students after the competition.
“Every child there was absolutely brilliant!” the post said. “We are so proud of each student!”
Listed below are the winners:
First Place: Jonathan Capers, Levi Milton Elementary
Second Place: Julia Henderson, French Settlement Elementary
Third Place: Logan Thomas, French Settlement Elementary
Fourth Place: Michael Williams, Lewis Vincent Elementary
Fifth Place: Andrew Robinson, Lewis Vincent Elementary
