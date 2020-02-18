WALKER -- Make eye contact. Give a firm handshake. Introduce yourself. Ask plenty of questions.
Those were the instructions given to students of the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center, which held its annual Career Day on Friday, Feb. 7.
More than 100 students from all nine high schools in the parish attended the event, and each got the chance to interact with professionals from dozens of agencies, colleges, organizations and companies that were on hand.
The yearly event introduces students to the educational requirements, qualifications, responsibilities, and salaries that accompany a variety of occupations. Students visited kiosks in a rotating fashion throughout campus during separate sessions held in the morning and afternoon.
“This day is for you,” LPLTC instructor Kelly Jennings told students in the afternoon session.
Earlier this year, students were surveyed for their career interests and asked to select five each. Once they arrived at career day, students were given an itinerary of their listed interests and one they hadn’t selected to give them “awareness of a different field,” a press release said.
During each session, students spoke with professionals from different industries, businesses and colleges and asked questions listed in their itinerary as well as others that came to mind. Students were required to write down answers as part of an assignment to be turned in later that day and discussed during a future class.
With Career Day complete, the Literacy and Technology Center will now turn its attention to its Sixth Annual Car Show, which will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. The car show is the LPLTC’s main fundraising event, with proceeds being split among several of its classes, Director Kimberly Albin said.
The event will showcase a variety of vehicles — including muscle cars, corvettes, motorcycles, modified trucks, and antiques — as well as live music, a bounce house, door prizes, a green screen photo booth, and a $5 jambalaya plate lunch donated by O’Reilly Auto Parts.
There is a $20 registration fee for those wishing to enter a vehicle in the car show, though it is free for spectators.
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker, offers Livingston Parish high school students the opportunity to obtain college credits and/or career and technical education certifications. The program is only open to juniors and seniors.
For more information, visit www.lpltc.org or call (225) 667-5268.
