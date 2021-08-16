DENHAM SPRINGS -- Days before the school year started, a group of volunteers made sure dozens of youngsters had everything they needed for the first day.
Backpacks, school supplies, and free haircuts were given away to elementary and middle school students free of charge during a school supply drive held at L.M. Lockhart Park in Denham Springs on Sunday, Aug. 8.
The event was organized by Michael Perkins, son of the late Arthur Perkins, a stalwart of the community who passed away in the summer of 2020 due to COVID-19. Michael Perkins said he wanted to honor his father’s legacy by bringing back the supply drive, something his father did routinely during his decades of service to the community.
“This is for my father,” Michael Perkins said. “This is for Arthur Perkins.”
Mr. Perkins — a lifelong educator who spent his life helping others — would’ve been proud.
During the drive, volunteers greeted all visitors by offering them face masks and hand sanitizer. Once inside, families made their way to the distribution table, where more volunteers handed away backpacks filled with school supplies.
Around 200 backpacks were stuffed with everything the young students would need for the start of the school year — notebooks, paper, crayons, glue, rulers, pencils, folders, and other supplies, all donated by others wanting to help.
After receiving their backpack of supplies, visitors were treated to a free meal and refreshments. Others then hopped in one of two barber chairs to receive a free haircut from more volunteers.
Speaking before the start of the giveaway, Michael Perkins thanked all those who helped in the endeavor. His wife, Lisa, helped organize the drive and spent a day and a half stuffing supplies into the backpacks. During the event, she joined other volunteers who dished out hot dogs, nachos, and refreshments.
A local motorcycle club — the Down South Burners — brought several helping hands, assisting in distributing backpacks and food. A member of the club’s support team, who goes by “Byrd,” said she saw the giveaway as an opportunity for the club to get involved “outside of Baton Rouge.”
“When it comes down to it, we want to help kids wherever we can,” Byrd said. “That’s what the club is all about.”
Added “Radio,” the vice president for the club’s Baton Rouge chapter: “This was our first chance to do something in Livingston Parish, and we wanted to take advantage of it. Our club is about more than riding motorcycles — it’s about getting together and doing things for the community.”
Another women’s organization sent members from outside of the Capitol region, with volunteers journeying from as far as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Houston.
Speaking during the event, Michael Perkins recalled his father’s years of service that included similar back-to-school giveaways, saying it inspired him to do the same.
Michael said he and his wife purchased all of the backpacks, and, unlike last year, they were able to get sponsors for the school supplies. It’s not something, however, that can be done overnight.
“To do this, we had to work a year in advance,” Michael Perkins said.
Michael Perkins said he hopes to keep his father’s legacy alive by continuing to do the school supply drive. A former U.S. Army officer who served the community in a variety of roles for more than four decades, Arthur Perkins was a pillar of Livingston Parish who dedicated his life as a teacher, principal, city councilman, and civil rights activist.
“We just want to keep it going,” Michael Perkins said. “If we didn’t do this, our kids wouldn’t get this. My father knew the kids in the community needed him to do things like this.”
