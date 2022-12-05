 Skip to main content
‘This is for them’ | Leadership Livingston ‘Launching a Legacy’ group builds race track for special needs children

People celebrate the cutting of the ribbon for a new race track at Launch Therapy in Denham Springs on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Whenever Kim McDonald visited her nephew Carson, she made sure her hair was in a ponytail.

For some reason, it was the only way Carson, a special needs child born with congenital muscular dystrophy, seemed comfortable around her.

Pictured is a race car that was made in honor of Carson Joseph Marchand. The race car is at Launch Therapy in Denham Springs.
A client of Launch Therapy rides around a race track that was built by a group in the Leadership Livingston Class of 2022.
A client of Launch Therapy rides around a race track that was built by a group in the Leadership Livingston Class of 2022.

