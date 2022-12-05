‘This is for them’ | Leadership Livingston ‘Launching a Legacy’ group builds race track for special needs children

Whenever Kim McDonald visited her nephew Carson, she made sure her hair was in a ponytail.
For some reason, it was the only way Carson, a special needs child born with congenital muscular dystrophy, seemed comfortable around her.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Whenever Kim McDonald visited her nephew Carson, she made sure her hair was in a ponytail.
For some reason, it was the only way Carson, a special needs child born with congenital muscular dystrophy, seemed comfortable around her.
So when McDonald joined others to cut the ribbon on a new race track for special needs children — a project her family helped sponsor in memory of Carson — she pulled her hair back and tied it in a ponytail, the way her nephew would’ve wanted.
“It’s our little inside joke,” McDonald said, holding back tears.
Representatives from Leadership Livingston, the parish’s premier leadership-building program, gathered to celebrate the unveiling of a new outdoor therapy race track at Launch Therapy, which provides speech, occupational, and physical therapy services to special needs children.
The project group, consisting of eight people, put in hundreds of volunteer hours for the project, which included adding a race track behind Launch’s new facility in Denham Springs as well as beautifying its grounds.
The “Launching a Legacy” track will be used for practicing a variety of therapy goals, such as running, walking, and touching buttons for activating toys and communication.
To fund the project, the group raised more than $12,500.
The race track will benefit the patients at Launch Therapy, which was founded in 2015 and has since served more than 2,000 children with disabilities.
Launch provides individualized, interdisciplinary treatment plans “to meet the specific needs of exceptional children,” according to its website. In addition, Launch’s staff and volunteers provide community awareness, parent support groups, social groups, and community support for inclusive activities.
Dr. Chantelle Varnado, Launch’s founder and a member of the project group, noted that 90 percent of the organization’s patients are from Livingston Parish, meaning the Leadership Livingston project will have a direct impact on the community.
As officials spoke during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the race track, some of Launch’s patients were already on the race track, ready to roll on the adapted bikes, scooters, and battery-powered cars that were purchased as part of the project.
“This is for them,” Varnado said, pointing to the patients.
The Leadership Livingston graduates who worked on the Launch Therapy project were Taylor Broussard, Jamie Brown, Katelyn Cockerham, Sheila Goins, Kim McDonald, James Moak, Jody Purvis, and Varnado.
All spoke briefly about the project during the ceremony. They shared their memories of the leadership program, raising money, and their work at Launch. That work included cutting and moving turf, painting the track, cleaning the grounds, and pressure washing — which proved to be the most difficult task.
“We pressure washed, and pressure washed, and pressure washed, and pressure washed,” Varnado said with a laugh. “It was a feat.”
The work was worth it in the end, the group members said, because the project will have a lasting impact on children.
“We wanted to do something that would help children,” said Purvis, assistant superintendent for the Livingston Parish school system. “For us, being able to do something that would help kids, [we were] passionate about.”
McDonald, of Bank of Zachary, got choked up as she spoke about her family’s donation to the project in memory of her nephew Carson, who was 5 years old when he passed away in 2013 due to complications from congenital muscular dystrophy. McDonald described Carson as “a sweet angel” and a “bright light… who defied the odds” stacked against him.
“He was a happy little boy,” McDonald said. “He was loved by so many.”
One of the battery-powered cars made for the project has Carson’s initials stylized in the form of the Superman logo, “because he was our Superman,” McDonald said. That logo is also on the race track’s wall of sponsors.
At the end of her speech, McDonald took a moment to thank those at Launch for their work with children like her nephew.
“All of you here at Launch Therapy working with children with special needs and their families, you don’t know how much you are a blessing to the children placed in your care,” McDonald said.
The race track’s completion marked another project for Leadership Livingston, which operates under the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Founded locally in 2012, Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics to show the connections between a variety of entities, such as government, business, culture, healthcare, education, criminal justice, and recreation.
The ten-month program begins with a retreat followed by monthly day-long field trips from September through May. The program concludes with a graduation ceremony in June.
A requirement of the program tasks participants with completing a service project. Classmates are divided into groups and must identify, plan, and implement a project that’ll benefit their communities.
To date, around nearly 250 people have completed the Leadership Livingston program and worked on nearly 30 community service projects, according to Chamber CEO April Wehrs.
Thousands of dollars have been raised for various projects over the last decade, on top of thousands of volunteer hours. Some of the projects have included playgrounds in Albany and French Settlement, a food trailer for the school system, a veterans wall in front of the courthouse, and a first responders monument being built in Walker.
“It’s been a great journey,” Wehrs said of the program.
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.