‘This is our heritage’ | Hungarian community celebrates return of annual Harvest Dance

Marci McKnight still has a black-and-white photograph of her grandparents dancing in the Hungarian Harvest Dance, a tradition in Albany that dates back more than 100 years — but one that was just recently on the verge of collapsing.
Less than two months ago, folks were unsure of the harvest dance’s future, following back-to-back cancellations from COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida that shrunk the pool of volunteers. To show their support, about 50 people showed up to a meeting in August to discuss bringing it back.
McKnight, who comes from a Hungarian background, was among those who didn’t want to see the celebration go away. She danced in it as a child, following in the footsteps of her parents, grandparents, and the many others who made the annual event a night to remember for the largest rural Hungarian Settlement in the country.
So when McKnight was abruptly nominated as president of the organization that oversees the dance, she accepted.
“This is our heritage, and we couldn’t see it go away,” McKnight said. “It hurt my soul. When I heard about it possibly disbanding, I just got so sad. This couldn’t be dismantled or go away.”
Instead of being dismantled, the dance was scheduled. And instead of fears over a lack of interest, the only fear organizers had was if there’d be enough space.
For the first time in three years, the local Hungarian community celebrated a tradition their ancestors started more than a century ago when they danced the night away during the annual Hungarian Harvest Dance.
Held in the parish hall of St. Margaret Catholic Church on Oct. 1, more than 350 people from the Hungarian community and beyond came to celebrate the 126th anniversary of the first Hungarian settlers arriving in the area.
The event featured the Hungarian national anthem and centuries-old folk songs, the traditional Harvest Dance, a wine auction, and Hungarian dishes, with all proceeds going toward the continuance of the Hungarian culture of the community.
The night also included the traditional grabbing of the fruit — a chaotic race to snatch the plastic-wrapped fruit that hung from a handmade canopy.
“My heart is smiling,” McKnight said as people packed the parish hall. “We did the right thing bringing this back. I have no doubt in my mind.”
The Hungarian Harvest Dance dates back to at least 1921 in Albany but to the 15th century in Hungary, where the celebration was held in anticipation of the grape harvest. Locally, the event is sponsored by the Árpádhon Hungarian Settlement Cultural Association (AHSCA), a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the community’s history.
But AHSCA membership waned in recent years, putting the organization’s future — as well as the future of the Harvest Dance — in jeopardy, according to Mindy Starkey, one of the association’s officers. Once held monthly, meetings became bi-monthly, and they’d only draw a handful of people.
In August, the AHSCA website posted an announcement of a “very important” meeting. Part of the announcement read: “The future of this organization is at stake. We desperately need new members to help carry on our traditions, especially the Hungarian Harvest Dance.”
That got everyone’s attention, Starkey said.
“It took the fear of taking it away for us to get it back,” she said.
Starkey, who grew up in the Hungarian Settlement, called the dance “a right of passage.” Like McKnight, Starkey participated in the celebration as a child, joining the dance when she was about 10 years old. Her daughter also danced in it, she said.
Starkey attended the meeting in August that revived interest in the organization and dance, and she was eventually chosen to serve as treasurer. When she heard that the organization may possibly disband, she said her thoughts went to her Hungarian grandmother, whom she was “very close” with growing up.
“When they were talking about disbanding the organization, I said, ‘My grandma is probably turning over in her grave,’” Starkey said.
AHSCA members had six weeks to plan the harvest dance, an event that usually takes “six months” to organize, Starkey said. But it didn’t take long for them to see that interest was there: About 250 tickets were sold within a couple of weeks, forcing McKnight to print another 100 tickets.
Those, too, sold out.
“I got calls from across Louisiana and outside the state from people wanting to come,” McKnight said. “It was a whirlwind.”
In the week leading up to the dance, AHSCA members and volunteers began preparing the Hungarian dishes that would be sold at the dance. The dinner consists of cabbage rolls (toltott kaposzta), cucumber salad (uborka salata), Hungarian sausage (kolbasz) and homemade Hungarian bread and pastries. They got some help from Albany High students who made the kifli and kalacs pastries.
Then came the day of the dance, which brought a big crowd to St. Margaret Catholic Church. A line of people — many dressed in Hungarian-themed attire — stretched from the entrance nearly an hour before the event began. By the time it started, every seat in the parish hall was filled, with people having to watch from the outer walls.
After McKnight welcomed guests, two singers performed the national anthems for both the U.S. and Hungary. Victoria Mocsary, Suzie Green McMorris, and Christina Mocsary then sang several traditional folk songs in Hungarian, songs about red wine, famous cities in Hungary, and even one about a man who aspires to become a pig farmer.
“Some of those words are tongue-twisters,” said Victoria Mocsary, a great-granddaughter of one of the settlement’s founders.
After the folk songs concluded, the dance began.
More than 20 dancers were garbed in white outfits trimmed with red, white and green, the Hungarian colors. The outfit is reminiscent of what a Hungarian peasant or cowboy would’ve worn, particularly the flared sleeves and pantaloons.
The dancers performed a series of synchronized moves and spins before finishing the routine moving hand-in-hand in multiple large circles. People in the audience held up their smartphones to record the performers in action.
At the conclusion of the dance, all in attendance rushed under the canopy to snatch plastic bags of grapes, apples, and oranges that dangled above. Some of the younger children, unable to reach that high, received a lift from the older folks.
Following the dance, AHSCA members posted a “thank you” message on the association’s Facebook page, calling the event “a success.”
“We made it happen!” the post read. “In only 6 short weeks we pulled off an amazing Harvest Dance. We couldn’t [have] done it without each and every one of you who volunteered to help.
“Thank you so much to everyone involved! It truly was such a great experience working with everyone to make sure our heritage stays alive.”
Though their focus had been on the harvest dance, McKnight and Starkey said their long-term goal is to promote the association and its events.
“We didn’t want to see this die,” Starkey said. “We may fail at this, but we want to give it an honest try.”
