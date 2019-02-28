LAFAYETTE -- Yes, these students can, and yes, they did.

Four Livingston Parish special needs students were honored as “Yes I Can” winners during the 2019 Louisiana Council for Exceptional Children’s Super Conference awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 24.

The ceremony, held in the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette, recognized students, teachers and professionals for their contributions, services and accomplishments in the field of special education.

Sponsored by the Council for Exceptional Children, the “Yes I Can” awards review committee selects one winner each year in six categories: academics, arts, school and community activities, self-advocacy, technology and transition.

Once again, Livingston Parish dominated the awards.

Freshwater Elementary’s Timothy Bell and Heaven Leigh Barker along with Carson Tullier of Juban Parc Elementary and Alisha Davis of South Fork were named four of the state’s six “Yes I Can” winners, giving the parish seven in the last two years. Together, they garnered awards in academics, technology, self-advocacy and arts.

The award-winning students were joined at the ceremony by their families, friends, teachers and principals, as well as Livingston Parish Special Education Director Eric Penalber and others from the Central Office, who look forward to the special ceremony each year.

“This is the reward day for us,” Penalber said. “The kids get the reward, but we get the fulfillment of seeing them accomplish their goals. This is their day that they have a chance to shine.”

In the face of great odds, this year’s winners from Livingston Parish have shined brightest.

Bell, who was nominated by teacher Karen Pourciau, won the “Yes I Can” award for academics after successfully transitioning from a Special Education Resource Setting in English/Language Arts to the regular education setting.

Barker, who was nominated by her teacher Crystal Jones, was honored in technology, which has changed the life of the nonverbal student. Barker uses a speech generating device to communicate, which has helped her become a more engaged student, both academically and with her peers.

Tullier, who was born with a rare form of Skeletal Dysplasia that prevented his arms and hands from properly developing, was recognized in the self-advocacy category. Adaptive physical education teacher Lisa Dugas, who nominated Tullier, called him a “beacon of inspiration” during his four years at Juban Parc Elementary.

Davis, a special needs fifth-grader under Kristy Guidry, was honored in the arts category for using her artwork to improve herself academically. A talented artist, Davis has gone from barely being able to put together a sentence to writing full paragraphs as she connects her artwork to her schooling.

All four students will be nominated by the Louisiana Council for Exceptional Children Chapter for the international “Yes I Can” competition this summer. Colin Schultz, a 2018 graduate of Live Oak High School, was honored as an international winner in February.