When Assess the Need started more than 20 years ago, Jeff Taylor thought he’d have to buy supplies for 150 or so students.
In order to do that, Taylor thought he’d have to raise around $4,000.
He thought wrong.
Taylor soon learned how many children actually needed help, roughly 10 percent of the district’s 14,000 students. A feeling of panic swept over Taylor, who felt the program was doomed before it ever got started.
“I remember finding how many kids there were who needed help, and I just panicked,” Taylor recalled. “I remember calling my mom and saying we can’t do this. It was gonna take us $25,000 to do this, because I already told them we’d get them backpacks and everything, but how was I gonna raise that much money?
“All my mom said was, ‘God will provide.’”
Despite Taylor’s fears that the program wouldn’t last, the donations poured in. That first year, people gave $27,000, enough to cover supplies for 1,400 students while also getting a start on the second year.
The program has never come up short since, a tradition that has continued through hurricanes, floods, and a pandemic.
And every year, Taylor still calls his mother when he starts to worry that the program won’t reach its goal.
“Every year, I call my mom and say, ‘I don’t know if we’re gonna make it,’” Taylor said. “And she always asks, ‘Have you ever been short?’ No, we haven’t.”
Assess the Need wrapped up another successful year, providing supplies to thousands of students in need for the 2022-23 school year.
Founded in 2001, the not-for-profit program has helped around 50,000 Livingston Parish children of all grades through the years, with donors funding more than $1 million worth of school supplies. That includes special drives held following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the August 2016 flood.
From using his father’s church as a temporary storage space to standing outside local grocery stores asking for donations, Taylor’s Assess the Need program helps anywhere from 2,500 to 3,000 kids a year.
This year’s program, the 22nd year, helped 3,000 of the school district’s 26,000 students.
“This program is important to all of us,” Taylor said.
Despite always reaching its goal, Assess the Need has seen some trying times the last few years. Taylor said donations started to shrink amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions barred fundraisers such as the annual Chef’s Showcase and grocery store collection days.
That forced Taylor and his team to alter their strategy. In 2020, Assess the Need signs with QR codes were posted in several area businesses and churches, allowing donors to use the camera apps on their cell phones to connect directly to a pay portal on Venmo or PayPal.
Another boost has come from other businesses and individuals who have given monetary and in-kind donations to support the campaign.
“We’ve been able to pick up some sponsors, which has really been able to help us,” Taylor said.
This year, Assess the Need partnered with Associated Grocers for their collection days, breaking away from the parish’s three Walmart Supercenters. Over two weekends in August, volunteers collected donations from outside eight of the parish’s Associated Grocers stores, giving the program a larger footprint.
“We had to get creative and go to more stores,” Taylor said. “Walmart is bigger, but if you can spread it out more, it helps. And then it also allows more people to volunteer because they stand in front of their local stores instead of having to come to Denham Springs and Watson.”
To make sure students get what they need for learning, Assess the Need works with school officials each year to ensure that the supplies provided will be beneficial to the students’ classroom experience.
With changes in learning, changes in supplies have followed: This year, earbuds, calculators, and STEM learning accessories were added to some supply lists.
“The Assess the Need program is a much-needed resource for many families who struggle to afford these necessary supplies,” said Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy. “We are very fortunate to have a program that is committed to addressing this need and a generous community that supports this effort.”
Volunteers gathered at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker on Aug. 4 to distribute supplies to teachers and faculty members. Employees from all of the district’s schools rolled through a drive-thru system in which volunteers placed the allotted number of boxes into their vehicles in an assembly line.
The supplies are eventually given to students during the first week of school, including some who arrive on the first day of school with nothing.
Volunteers from the Assessor’s Office arrived for distribution around 6 a.m., one day after arranging the boxes of supplies in the Technology Center’s automotive shop. Taylor credited his team of volunteers who work year round to make the program a success.
“Everyone thinks this just happens the week we hand out supplies, but it starts early in the year,” Taylor said. “We have to send out letters and make sure schools understand what we’re able to do. This goes on all year long.”
Though supplies were handed out before the school year started, supplies will still be handed out throughout the year. Taylor said his office regularly receives calls from teachers and counselors requesting supplies for students.
Bobbi Jo Guerin, who spearheaded the program this year, said she told teachers to call the Assessor’s Office should they need more supplies.
“When you really get down to it, you realize how bad kids need this,” Guerin said.
With the 22nd year behind, Taylor and his team will now look to next year’s school supply giveaway. Though there will likely be moments of doubt — and a phone call to his mother — Taylor said he expects it to be another successful year.
“In 22 years, we have never come up short, and we’ve always had enough to make the program work,” Taylor said. “So I have to believe God will provide for us, because we have always made it.”
To donate to Assess the Need, visit www.AssesstheNeed.com. Donations can also be mailed to Assess the Need, P. O. Box 1802, Denham Springs, LA 70727. People can donate throughout the year, and all donations are tax-exempt.
“100 percent of the money stays in Livingston Parish,” Taylor said.
