Denham Springs Main Street will hold its inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18.
Scheduled for 5 p.m., the parade will start at Denham Springs High, travel south on Range Avenue through the Antique Village, and end at Veterans Boulevard.
The “family oriented” parade will give people a chance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day without having to go outside the city, organizers said. Droge said there will be typical parade throws, such as beads and candy, but she noted that float riders will also be throwing vegetables, such as cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and onions. She also noted that, since the parade is in the evening, businesses in the Antique Village will be open during the day.
Consumption of alcoholic beverages will not be allowed in the staging area or during the procession, according to the rules.
Grand marshals for the inaugural parade will be Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and his wife, Marian.
The parade is being put on by Denham Springs Main Street, which works to promote and preserve the city’s historic downtown area.
