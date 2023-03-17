Parade photo

A parade rolls through the Denham Springs Antique Village.

 File Photo | The News

Denham Springs Main Street will hold its inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18.

Scheduled for 5 p.m., the parade will start at Denham Springs High, travel south on Range Avenue through the Antique Village, and end at Veterans Boulevard.

