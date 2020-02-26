LAFAYETTE -- Elementary students from three Livingston Parish schools took home approximately 11 awards during the Louisiana Elementary Beta Club Convention held Jan. 28-30 at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
Awards were given to the top five finishers in a plethora of categories that covered everything from engineering and language arts to creative writing and color photography to math and robotics. Awards were given to individual Beta Club members and entire clubs.
South Walker Elementary, Live Oak Elementary, and Walker Elementary represented the Livingston Parish contingent, accounting for two first-place finishes, two second-place finishes, three third-place finishes, and a combined four fourth- and fifth-place finishes.
Live Oak Elementary led the way with five awards, including first place in woodworking (Addalyn Landrum). South Walker Elementary tallied four awards, with first-place honors in performing arts (group), while Walker Elementary snagged two awards.
Listed below are this year’s top finishers from Livingston Parish:
FIBER ARTS ELEMENTARY (individual)
4th Place: Harley Rowland (Live Oak Elementary)
LANGUAGE ARTS 4TH GRADE (individual)
2nd Place: Nathan May (South Walker Elementary)
MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS ELEMENTARY (school)
3rd Place: South Walker Elementary
MATH 4TH GRADE (individual)
3rd Place: Aniya Moye (Walker Elementary)
MIXED MEDIA ELEMENTARY (individual)
5th Place: Lexi Moore (Walker Elementary)
PERFORMING ARTS GROUP ELEMENTARY (school)
1st Place: South Walker Elementary
2nd Place: Live Oak Elementary
PERFORMING ARTS SOLO, DUO, TRIO ELEMENTARY (school)
3rd Place: Live Oak Elementary
SERVICE LEARNING SHOWCASE ELEMENTARY (school)
5th Place: Live Oak Elementary
WOODWORKING ELEMENTARY (individual)
1st Place: Addalyn Landrum (Live Oak Elementary)
5th Place: Atlas Gillich (South Walker Elementary)
