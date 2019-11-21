DENHAM SPRINGS -- Appetizers, side dishes, entrées, desserts, and plenty of wine.
All of it will be served when Denham Springs Main Street puts on its 19th Annual Holiday Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting on Thursday, Dec. 5.
This advanced-ticket event will run from 7-9 p.m. in more than 25 shops across the Antique Village, and the price of admission is a $25 donation that can be made one of two ways: By visiting www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org and clicking “Chef’s Evening,” or by paying at Old City Hall, located at 115 Mattie Street.
A maximum of 300 tickets will be sold, with all proceeds going toward preserving and promoting Denham Springs Main Street.
And there will be plenty of options for everyone.
During the event, ticket buyers will be able to sip wine and sample dishes from 17 local eateries while making the rounds through shops in the historic downtown area.
Participating restaurants for Chef’s Evening include: Café Du Jour at the Whistle Stop, Forrest Grove Plantation, Desserts First, Taste of Louisiana (TOLA) Café, Duke’s Seafood & Steakhouse, Don’s Seafood Hut, Mid-Town Eats, Hooters, Raising Cane’s, Zea Rotisserie & Bar, Cakes by Mama T, Louisiana Bayou Bistro, Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Walk-Ons, Rice & Roux, Sweet Sadie Mae’s Catering, Sombreros, and Chick-fil-A.
In addition, The Blue Door and Glam Boutique will both have pop-ups on Mattie Street for extra holiday shopping. There will also be carolers from Immaculate Conception Children’s Choirs, as well as a performance by the Landford 10.
Chef’s Evening is one of several events planned for the Fifth Annual Christmas in the Village, which kicks off on Black Friday with the Lighting of Old City Hall at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29.
A Christmas Open House will follow on Saturday, Nov. 30, followed by the Kiwanis Club’s Lighting of the Christmas Tree, Thursday, Dec. 12; the Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 14; and SADD’s Live Nativity Scene, Saturday, Dec. 21.
In addition to these scheduled events, Christmas in the Village will also feature Christmas caroling throughout local neighborhoods, as well as a month-long toy drive to benefit Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade. Unwrapped toys for ages 0-12 can be dropped off inside participating stores in the Antique Village through Dec. 11.
For more information, call Old City Hall at (225) 667-7512.
