WALKER -- Following a nine-month combat deployment in Iraq, Jason Tubbs returned home, where his wife and two young daughters were waiting.
It was 2006, and though Tubbs was happy to be back home, he was pretty certain the happiness would be short-lived: He expected he’d have to return to Iraq in 2007, sending him thousands of miles away from his loved ones for months at a time, a common sacrifice made by all those who serve.
But that’s when, Tubbs said, “another officer stepped up.”
William Gregory Hall, a native of Seattle, Washington, volunteered to take Tubbs’ place as head of the small military team that would head to the Middle East. Like Tubbs, Hall was a young man, a husband, and a father. Hall had already served two deployments, but still volunteered to go for a third.
It would be Hall’s final deployment: He was killed in action when the vehicle he was riding in struck a roadside bomb in Fallujah. He was 38.
Several years later, Tubbs recounted Hall’s story to hundreds of people gathered inside the Walker High gymnasium, where the community had come together to celebrate Veterans Day.
Now the Senior Marine Instructor for the Walker High ROTC program, Tubbs called Hall an “example of selfless service” who paid the ultimate sacrifice — one he said all veterans agree to make when they sign up.
“It’s the veteran, that at one point in their life, signed on the dotted line saying that they could give anything to protect the Constitution and everything that it stands for,” Tubbs said. “What makes a veteran special is they’re willing to give their life for their country.”
Current and former servicemen and servicewomen from all military branches were recognized in Livingston Parish on Veterans Day, with many schools holding the first in-person celebrations in two years.
Veterans Day is one of the biggest days in the local school system, when schools in all corners of the parish hold programs in honor of those who served. Hallways and gyms are adorned with American flags of all sizes, and the colors of red, white, and blue are spread throughout.
This year’s holiday looked much different than last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person gatherings at schools, including those for Veterans Day. Many ceremonies last year were converted to a virtual format, while some schools delivered food to veterans at their homes. One even held a drive-by parade.
But the Veterans Day celebration returned to a more traditional format this year as the state continues to improve from the pandemic’s fourth surge. Walker High Principal Jason St. Pierre, who is also a veteran, expressed thanks that this year’s program was in-person once again.
“Today we honor our veterans that are sitting here,” St. Pierre said. “And it makes my heart glad that we had to add chairs because we had too many veterans come here.”
Schools across the parish conducted their own programs to honor the veterans in their communities. Students dressed up in patriotic attire and made presentations in front of the entire school. Some campuses hosted veterans for breakfast before the festivities began, and many played slideshows that featured each veteran represented at their school.
At North Live Oak Elementary, students and faculty showered veterans with praise in a parade that went on despite the morning rain. Students helds up handmade signs that read “Thank you for your service” and waved as veterans passed by. The school also raised money for soldiers.
“It was a wonderful site to see our students honoring our heroes, even in the rain!!” the school posted on social media.
At Seventh Ward Elementary, students in grades Pre-K-5 sang special songs to honor those who have served in the armed forces. Many of the students wore paper-made hats that read, “Thank You.”
At Walker High, the band and choir performed a variety of songs as veterans sat with their families in the center of the gym. A few students read poems they had written, and Tubbs served as the guest speaker.
Tubbs served in the Navy and Marines for more than two decades, officially retiring from service in 2018 after five deployments. He thanked the local community for its treatment of veterans, recalling the way he sees students singing the national anthem before every football game.
“It just fills my heart with joy to hear the student section sing the national anthem word for word,” he said. “I really get a tear in my eye. This is our future generation. Our country is going to be in good hands.”
Near the end of the ceremony, each veteran in attendance was given a moment to speak to the crowd, which applauded after each veteran spoke. The veterans announced their name, rank, branch, and location of military service.
The veterans served in a wide range of conflicts, including the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Some were even graduates of Walker High, drawing even louder applause from the student body.
One U.S. Air Force veteran got choked up when he spoke, recalling the treatment he and others received after returning home from the Vietnam War.
“The Vietnam veterans, when we got back from the war, we were spit on, insulted, and harassed,” the veteran said. “I appreciate y’all for doing this today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.