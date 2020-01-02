A three-time national champion. A club being honored for 50 years of community service. The nation’s largest fundraiser for St. Jude. Children’s Research Hospital. One American Idol.
2019 was another memorable year in Livingston Parish, and The News was there for all of the big announcements, stories, and moments that won’t be easily forgotten as we start the New Year (not to mention a new decade).
We’ve compiled our Top 10 Lifestyle Stories of the Year, which include a “Yes I Can” winner, a service project decades in the making, the second-ever male to make LSU’s colorguard squad, and the biggest Spider-Man fan you’ll ever meet.
Here’s one last look at the top stories from 2019 before we jump we steam ahead into 2020. Of course, things start with Livingston Parish's own Laine Hardy.
(Editor's Note: The print edition of Top 10 Lifestyle Stories of the Year is available in The News' Jan. 2, 2020 edition.)
The dream comes true: Laine Hardy crowned the new American Idol during Sunday’s finale
‘Ended with a bang’ | Live Oak High cheerleading squad honored for third national championship in four years
‘They gave me my son back’ | Lockhart family’s charity golf tournament nets more than $500,000 for St. Jude in five years
‘Sow good seeds’ | Local outreach organization to be honored during MLK Day ceremony
‘We’re all in it together’ | LPSO deputies discuss shaving heads in support of co-worker’s wife with cancer
‘Real-world people’ | Students showcase skills in Literacy and Technology Center’s mock crisis scenario
‘This took everybody’ | Community of Watson unveils new welcome sign, flag pole during Independence Day celebration
Three’s company | Trio of Denham Springs High students make LSU Tiger Band Colorguard, including second male in program history
‘Best day of my life’ | Juban Parc Elementary’s Carson Tullier named state’s ‘Yes I Can’ self-advocacy winner
Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Fan: One Watson man’s lifelong obsession with the famous web-slinging, wall-crawling superhero
