Louisiana Tech

 Chad Robertson Media/Shutterstock

Louisiana Tech faculty, staff, and students celebrated with incoming students and their parents as 122 of the region’s top academic high school prospects pledged to join the University’s College of Engineering and Science (COES) Class of 2027 at Commitment Day 2023.

COES applicants who earned qualifying scores on the ACT attended the seventh annual Commitment Day event this spring at the Integrated Engineering and Science Building (IESB) on Tech’s Ruston campus.

