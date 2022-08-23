An exhibit exploring the voting history of the U.S. will be unveiled in Denham Springs this week.
“Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” a traveling Smithsonian exhibit, will officially open for public viewing at Old City Hall on Saturday, Aug. 27.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new exhibit will be held at 10 a.m. on opening day.
The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 22. Admission is free.
Denham Springs was one of five sites statewide selected for the exhibit, which was made possible thanks to a grant awarded by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH).
“Voices and Votes” is based on a major exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, LEH officials said in a statement. It explores the history of voting in America from the American Revolution to today.
The “Museum on Main Street” adaptation has many of the exhibition’s same features, such as historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games and additional footage, photos, and information; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.
Each site received a grant to cover the “Voices and Votes” exhibition and related programming expenses. The tour is the centerpiece of “Who Gets to Vote?,” a statewide LEH initiative that focuses on civic engagement.
Locally, the exhibit is being presented by Denham Springs Main Street.
Additionally, the Livingston Parish Library will host programs examining various aspects of the right-to-vote movement. The sessions will be held at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch and begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:
Sept. 8 -- “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Voting, But Were Afraid to Ask”
Summary: An explanation of the voting process in Louisiana, by Jason Harris, Livingston Parish Clerk of Court, and Jared Andrews, Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters
Sept. 15 -- “Elections Not Politics”
Summary: A behind-the-scenes look at preparations for holding an election in Louisiana, by Jared Andrews and Jason Harris
Sept 22 -- “Sojourn to Suffrage, Part 1”
Summary: Voter suppression of African-Americans, by Daniel Landry, retired educator
Sept. 29 -- “The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in Louisiana”
Summary: A movement that was much more than women casting ballots, by Dr. Catherine Jacquet, LSU
Oct. 6 -- “Vote Denied: Rebels, Freedmen, and the Historical Process of Voter Suppression in Louisiana 1812-1950”
Summary: A look at the victims and perpetrators of disenfranchisement, from the Louisiana Constitution of 1812 through the mid-twentieth century, by Dr. Sam Hyde of Southeastern Louisiana University
Oct. 12 -- “Sojourn to Suffrage, Part 2”
Summary: Voting rights struggles during the Civil Rights Movement, by Daniel Landry;
Oct. 20 -- Book Club discussion of “The Woman’s Hour” written by Elaine Weiss
Summary: This book explores the struggles to ratify the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
Group tours of the exhibit can be arranged by calling Old City Hall at (225) 667-7512.
