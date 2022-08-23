Old City Hall

Old City Hall in Denham Springs

 File Photo

An exhibit exploring the voting history of the U.S. will be unveiled in Denham Springs this week.

“Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” a traveling Smithsonian exhibit, will officially open for public viewing at Old City Hall on Saturday, Aug. 27.

