The Tri-Parish Ballet, comprised of dancers from three area parishes, will kick off its annual summer tour performances of “The Magic Bookstore” at all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library from June 11-13.
Featuring characters from “Mary Poppins” and “Alice in Wonderland,” the free tour begins Tuesday with shows at the Main Branch (10 a.m.) and the Albany-Springfield Branch (2 p.m.), followed by stops the next day at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch (10 a.m.) and Watson Branch (2 p.m.).
The ballet’s tour through the Livingston Parish Library system will conclude Thursday at the South Branch at 2 p.m.
The Tri-Parish Ballet production will feature 11 dancers from Livingston, East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes who perform in libraries, nursing homes, and day camps in and around the capital area.
Dancers are under instructor Wendy Guidry, who trained with the Joffery Ballet, Houston Ballet, Delta Festival Ballet, the Kentucky Ballet, and the Chicago Dance Project before opening the Odyssey Academy of Dance in 1999.
Previous tours include “The Little Mermaid” and last summer’s “Carnival,” which gave audiences a modern retelling of the ballet.
In addition to the summer tour, the Tri-Parish Ballet also puts on Livingston Parish’s own production of "The Nutcracker" every year at Christmas at the Suma Crossing Theatre.
Tri-Parish Ballet presents ‘The Magic Bookstore’
Main Branch — Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m.
Albany-Springfield Branch — Tuesday, June 11, at 2 p.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch — Wednesday, June 12, at 10 a.m.
Watson Branch — Wednesday, June 12, at 2 p.m.
South Branch — Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m.
For more information on this or other events, call the library at (225) 686-4100 or visit www.mylpl.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.