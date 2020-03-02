Tri-State Fostering, a non-profit organization that supports those directly involved with foster care, will collect Easter baskets for foster children through the month of March.
“Operation Easter Basket” will start Monday, March 2, and end Thursday, March 26, with six drop-off locations in Denham Springs, Walker, Baton Rouge, and Hammond. The pre-assembled baskets should not exceed $20 each, according to a press release, and people can also sponsor a basket for $15 through Venmo.
“Help us bring smiles to foster kids this Easter,” the organization said in a press release.
Pre-assembled Easter baskets can be designed by the donor or bought at retailers such as Dollar General, Family Dollar, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart.
Drop-off points in Livingston Parish are Blue Door Market (202 Centerville St NE, Denham Springs), Live Oak United Methodist Church (34890 La. Hwy. 16, Denham Springs), and Southeastern at Livingston (9261 Florida Blvd., Walker).
Other drop-off locations C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA and Furniture Liquidators in Baton Rouge and the Department of Biological Sciences at Southeastern in Hammond.
Tri-State Fostering is made up of a group of volunteers who support those directly involved with foster care by hosting events as well as locating and providing supplies and resources to foster parents, children and case managers, according to its Facebook page.
For more information, visit the “Tri-State Fostering” page on Facebook or email tristatefostering@gmail.com.
