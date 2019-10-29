Get those costumes on and candy bags ready: It’s trick-or-treat time in Livingston Parish.
With Halloween hitting this Thursday, cities and towns have recently announced trick-or-treat times in Livingston Parish.
Trick-or-treating will be observed from 6-8 p.m. in Denham Springs, Walker, Springfield, Livingston, and all other unincorporated areas of the parish. In Albany, trick-or-treating is scheduled to run from 5-7 p.m.
In a recent Facebook post regarding Halloween, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office is putting more uniformed deputies on the roadways, adding that the safety of parents and children are “my greatest concern.”
He also urged people to follow the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page regarding information on how to receive free reflective bags and glow sticks for children.
“We ask that you – once again – work with us in providing a safe environment for those who wish to take part in trick-or-treating or private parties scheduled for October 31st,” Ard said.
Anyone seeing anything suspicious on Halloween night is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
Here are some Halloween safety tips from the Sheriff’s Office.
- Don’t enter homes of those you don’t know.
- Wear reflective-type costumes/clothing.
- Utilize flashlights or glow-sticks.
- Always trick-or-treat with a group. Never alone.
- Children should be supervised by a trusted adult.
- Look both ways before crossing the street.
- Don’t walk in the middle of the roadway.
- Use established walkways when possible.
- Parents should perform a visual inspection of any candy before it is consumed.
- Drivers need to be cautious on all roadways to avoid trick-or-treaters.
- Sex offenders are not allowed to participate in any Halloween activities (visit www.lsp.org and search the “Sex Offender Registry” for areas to avoid).
