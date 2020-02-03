LIVINGSTON -- Chefs arrived at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds around 6 a.m., just before the sun was up.
They built tents, arranged tables and chairs, unloaded their ingredients, and began heating up their pots.
After that, the real work started — and it had hundreds of mouths watering.
Cooking teams from Livingston Parish and beyond brewed up their best stuff during the 10th Annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Aimed at raising money for homeless veterans, the cook-off featured 50 cooking teams that were all tasked with cooking up their best gumbo from scratch. For $15 a ticket, visitors packed the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds to sample one gumbo after another, not to mention a full menu of other savory dishes such as fried fish, jambalaya, and pastalaya.
The gumbo was cooked in a variety of ways and featured “fowl” treats such as chicken, turkey, and duck. Wisps of smoke from pots of freshly-brewed gumbo hung in the air for all to smell, and most teams decorated their tents with colorful signs, flags, and banners to show their support for the patriotic cause.
For Jon Sigur, the cook-off served as a belated Christmas present from his family.
Sigur’s daughter Holly said she got interested in the cook-off after seeing a sign advertising the event while driving through Port Vincent. Though her father has participated in multiple jambalaya festivals in the past, he had never done a gumbo cook-off before, giving her an idea for a late Christmas gift and a nice family outing.
Arriving early in the morning, the family of four from St. Amant set up their table and got to work, mother and daughters cutting up vegetables while father stirred the pot. Atop their heads were patriotic hats, and they worked at a table draped in a red, white, and blue tablecloth.
“It’s our family date day,” Holly said.
The same could be said for Kayla Bourgeois and her sister Meghan Dantzler, who were both dressed as Rosie the Riveter, wearing the iconic red-and-white bandanas atop their heads with rolled-up sleeves.
“We’re ‘Team Sister Roux,’” Bourgeois said as she and her sister grabbed a large spoon to stir the pot.
The cooking lasted throughout the day as hungry ticket buyers kept coming in droves, ready for a mouthful of gumbo.
Clay Chutz, of Watson, could constantly be seen flipping sausage on a small grill while his gumbo brewed in a pot nearby. Also at his workstation were another dainty — bottles of his family’s homemade cane syrup, which the Chutz family has made since 1985. He also had a plate stacked with pancakes for people to sample.
“Try this,” he said to people as they stopped by.
Judges announced the winning teams near the end of the event, with this year’s top honors going to “Team Brouxsky,” made up of Nelson Sibley, Todd Cooper, Alfred Norred, Travis Sibley (first place); “T's Country,” made up of Tilas Herring and Ronnie Seale (second place); and “Rouxin' on the River,” made up of Carol and Robert McManus along with Monice and Ron Wagner (third place).
But winning wasn’t the priority for the teams that were out there — joining the fight against homelessness and suicide among veterans was.
Team Drunken Crew, made up of Terry Chisholm, Lea Chisholm, and Devin Nola, set up their tent near the front of the entrance to the fairgrounds. This was their second year in the event, where they boiled potatoes and stewed gumbo with a variety of vegetables, sausage and andouille.
But as much pleasure as they got from the cook-off, Terry Chisholm echoed the remarks of event organizers Berlin Coxe and Bobbi Jo Guerin, who said proceeds would go toward Quad Vets, a homeless veterans facility that helps veterans rehabilitate their lives, and Mission 22, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness of suicide among veterans.
“It’s for a good cause,” Terry Chisholm said. “That’s why we’re here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.