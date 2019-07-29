The people have spoken, and Livingston Parish has its “laziest dog” of summer 2019.
Tucker, a black pooch owned by Anna Brooks of Watson, was the top vote-getter for The News’ annual “Lazy Dogs of Summer” photo competition, which concluded another year on Monday, July 29.
A picture of Tucker sprawled out on a cushion with his head in a food bowl received approximately 194 votes, 99 more than runner-up Hunni of Denham Springs and 176 more than third-place finisher Lady of Walker.
It was another successful year for The News’ dog-themed summer-time photo competition, with more than 30 entries and nearly 375 votes. The top vote-getting dogs will be published in The News’ Aug. 1 edition, and all submissions are posted online.
The top 10 laziest dogs of summer were:
Tucker
Hunni
Lady
Spicy
Luke Bryan
Snowflake and Coco Puff
Brody
Harley
Dobby
Milton
