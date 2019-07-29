Lazy Dogs of Summer 2019
Buy Now

Tucker, a black pooch owned by Anna Brooks of Watson, was the top vote-getter for The News’ annual “Lazy Dogs of Summer” photo competition, which concluded another year on Monday, July 29.

 Submitted

The people have spoken, and Livingston Parish has its “laziest dog” of summer 2019.

Tucker, a black pooch owned by Anna Brooks of Watson, was the top vote-getter for The News’ annual “Lazy Dogs of Summer” photo competition, which concluded another year on Monday, July 29.

A picture of Tucker sprawled out on a cushion with his head in a food bowl received approximately 194 votes, 99 more than runner-up Hunni of Denham Springs and 176 more than third-place finisher Lady of Walker.

It was another successful year for The News’ dog-themed summer-time photo competition, with more than 30 entries and nearly 375 votes. The top vote-getting dogs will be published in The News’ Aug. 1 edition, and all submissions are posted online.

The top 10 laziest dogs of summer were:

Tucker

Lazy Dogs of Summer 2019
Buy Now

Tucker’s owner is Anna Brooks of Watson.

Hunni

Lazy Dogs of Summer 2019
Buy Now

Hunni’s owner is Leah Davis of Denham Springs.

Lady

Lazy Dogs of Summer 2019
Buy Now

Lady’s owner is Bradley Everett of Walker.

Spicy

Lazy Dogs of Summer 2019
Buy Now

Spicy’s owner is Denise Dowdell of Denham Springs.

Luke Bryan

Lazy Dogs of Summer 2019
Buy Now

Luke Bryan’s owners are Chris and Kacie Tannehill of Walker.

Snowflake and Coco Puff

Lazy Dogs of Summer 2019
Buy Now

Snowflake and Coco Puff’s owner is Karen Brooks of Watson.

Brody

Lazy Dogs of Summer 2019
Buy Now

Brody’s owners are Chris, Carrie, Claire and Colin Button of Denham Springs.

Harley

Lazy Dogs of Summer 2019
Buy Now

Harley’s owner is Camryn Watts of Livingston.

Dobby

Lazy Dogs of Summer 2019
Buy Now

Dobby’s owner is Sharon Iles of Denham Springs.

Milton

Lazy Dogs of Summer 2019
Buy Now

Milton’s owner is Kevin Fambrough of Walker.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.