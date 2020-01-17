Twenty-eight students from the surrounding areas of Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Slidell were the inaugural graduates from the BYU Pathway Denham Springs campus on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Brigham Young University-Idaho opened a satellite campus in Denham Springs on Jan. 10, 2019. Attending students are offered the BYU Pathway program.
The purpose of this campus and the Pathway program is to give students the opportunity to earn on-campus, resident credits at BYU-I at a deeply discounted rate without having to leave Louisiana.
The goal is to build a more qualified, in-state workforce by offering a low-cost, flexible way to start on a path to a university degree. This program is a gateway to that degree, and this campus is the first of its kind in Louisiana.
The following students were the inaugural graduates: Clay Aulds, Kaitlyn Baughman, Theresa Blanchard, Donna Butler, Kerrie Cancienne, Cory Carlin, Connor Ete, Ginger Ferguson, Jason Ferguson, Angela Franks, Michael Getscher, Elaine Glass, Gwendolyn Hooper, April Inman, Chris Jones, Erin Laiche, Austin Lawrence, Kendall Lawrence, Jeanette Mitts, Kimberly Nichols, Danelle Ory, Tiffany Pankau, Chase Patterson, Rachel Poulsen, Mitch Sharp, Kaci Thompson, Nina Wachter, and Taylor Whitehead.
These students successfully completed 15 credit hours through the BYU Pathway program. They now have the option to matriculate into BYU-I Online campus in order to pursue a certificate, associate’s or bachelor’s degree completely online at the same discounted rate.
Although this program is offered by a major university that is owned by a religious organization, students are not required to be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in order to attend.
Donna Butler, one of the graduates, spoke glowingly about the BYU Pathway program.
“This path is for everyone, and there is a way to get through it, fueled by our faith, strength and desire to fulfill dreams and accomplishments sometimes dormant or unrealized,” Butler said.
When asked why she chose BYU Pathway and how completing this has changed her, fellow graduate Nina Wachter said: “Because of the circumstances I found myself in, I needed a life where I would not be dependent upon anyone else, and I could afford this.
“Completing this has given me confidence, taught me discipline, and perseverance. It has increased my testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and with a dose of inspiration it pushed me to complete the academics because I knew that I had the capacity to do so.”
For more information on the BYU Pathway Connect and registration, visit BYU Pathways Admissions.
