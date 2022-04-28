Local anglers are looking to reel in a state title this weekend.
Twenty-one Livingston Parish fishing teams qualified to compete in the Louisiana Youth B.A.S.S. Nation 2022 High School State Championship in Monroe, Louisiana.
The local fishing duos represent Denham Springs High, Walker High, Live Oak High, and Livingston Parish Bassmasters.
The two-day competition runs April 30 - May 1.
In total, there are 125 teams that qualified for the state championship, which will take place in the Ouachita River at Forsythe Park.
Scoring in the state championship is based on the total weight of each team’s top five catches, with a minimum fish length of 12 inches.
Below are the fishing teams that will represent Livingston Parish:
-- Hannah Robertson and Hunter Robertson (Denham Springs High)
-- Hayden Thevenot and Miles Steed (Denham Springs High)
-- Joel Penalber and Warren Eyster (Livingston Parish Bassmasters)
-- Devan Perkins and Ty Ross (Denham Springs High)
-- Blake Verberne and Caleb Roblin (Denham Springs High)
-- Rowdie Thacker and Hunter King (Live Oak High)
-- Destin Morales and Samuel Cobb, Jr. (Livingston Parish Bassmasters)
-- Chance Shelby and Tyler Jordan (Live Oak High)
-- Jackson Rogers and Caden Sellers (Denham Springs High)
-- Daymon Columbia and Joshua Schulze (Walker High)
-- Landon Watts and Josiah Shockley (Livingston Parish Bassmasters)
-- Ethan Glascock and Kade Taylor (Walker High)
-- Garrett Thomas and Ashton Hamilton (Walker High)
-- Hunter Holland and James Rhodus (Walker High)
-- Tyler Covington and Brantley Tate (Walker High)
-- Jaden Reyes and Dylan Mack (Livingston Parish Bassmasters)
-- Dylan Johnson and Blaine Nelson (Denham Springs High)
-- Brady Talbot and Anthony Distefano (Live Oak High)
-- Kade Palmer and Evan Burris (Walker High)
-- James Felder and Hunter Ott (Live Oak High)
-- Ryder Fontenot and Jacob Snow (Walker High)
