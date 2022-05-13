Two Denham Springs High students named scholarship recipients

Molly Kate McMaster and Clayton Gage Williamson were named this year’s recipients of the Lloyd F. “Big D” deGeneres Scholarship.
This $500 award is presented annually to graduating seniors of Denham Springs High School. Its intent is to offer “a hand” to help pay college expenses.
The students must demonstrate good character, initiative, and work ethic. He or she must plan on entering a field of public service such as teaching, social work, nursing, medicine, or law enforcement.
Molly, the daughter of Benjamin and Christy McMaster, plans to attend LSU and major in kinesiology.
Clayton, the son of Jake and Ann Williamson, plans to attend LSU and major in criminal justice.
This is the seventh year that Mrs. deGeneres has presented the scholarship.
