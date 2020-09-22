Emily Kearley and Tyler Burkett were named this year’s recipients of the Lloyd F. “Big D” deGeneres Scholarship.
This award is presented annually to graduating seniors of Denham Springs High School. Its intent is to offer a “hand” to help pay college expenses.
The students must demonstrate good character, initiative, and work ethic. He or she must plan on entering a field of public service such as teaching, social work, nursing, medicine, or law enforcement.
Emily, the daughter of Rebecca Waguespack, plans to attend LSU and major in Biochemistry. Tyler, the son of Eric and Paeton Burkett, plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University and major in Criminal Justice.
This is the fifth year that Mrs. deGeneres has presented the scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.