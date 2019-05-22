The National Pediatric Blood Pressure Awareness Foundation held its Annual Kids Fishing Derby at the Cabela’s pond in Gonzales on Saturday, May 11.
Two of the four winning fishermen have Livingston Parish ties.
Cabela’s has partnered with the NPBPAF for the last nine years now to host the event and promote the importance of pediatric hypertension awareness. Because of this annual event, families are becoming more aware of the significance of routine blood pressure screenings for their children.
This year's event was intended to educate on the issue of hypertension in children. In order to facilitate pediatric access to baseline blood pressure readings, volunteer nurses provided free blood pressure screenings to 112 children. Families from across the region braved the weather and came out for a morning of fun and awareness.
There was also plenty of fishing.
Four children were named winners in various age categories, including Walker’s Donnie Welsh and Doyle Elementary’s Baylor Erdey. Welsh’s 3.02-pound catfish topped the age 12-15 category, while Edrey’s 1.56-pound bass topped ages 3-5.
The winners were as follows:
Age 3-5 - Baylor Erdey, St. Amant, 1.56 lb. bass
Age 6-8 - Tanner Schexnaydre, Gonzales, 1.89 lb. catfish
Age 9-11 - Jada Crabtree, Gonzales, 2.57 lb. catfish
Age 12-15 - Donnie Welsh, Walker, 3.02 lb. catfish
To learn more about the importance of blood pressure screenings in children or to see a sample chart of values for children, please visit www.bloodpressure4kids.org or visit us on Facebook @bloodpressure4kids.org.
If you are interested in having an informational presentation to your school or group, please call (225) 955-2770.
