Two local anglers score top-10 finish in national championship

Two local anglers netted a top-10 finish against some of the stiffest competition in the country.
Destin Morales and Samuel Cobb, Jr., both of Livingston Parish Bassmasters, finished in ninth place during the 2022 B.A.S.S. High School National Championship that took place Aug. 11-13 in Lake Hartwell, South Carolina.
Morales and Cobb finished higher than all other Louisiana teams.
“Congratulations & Well Done guys on the great effort on a body of water you had never fished or seen before this week,” said a post on the Livingston Parish Bassmasters Facebook page. “We are very Proud of Y’all.”
Morales and Cobb took an early lead with a five-bass limit of 17 pounds and 13 ounces. They ended the first day in second place, 2 ounces off the lead. They finished in ninth place after the second day, a position they held after the tournament’s conclusion.
Cobb also won the “Big Bass” award, earning a college scholarship in the process.
Other Livingston Parish duos who competed were: Chance Shelby and Tyler Jordan, of Live Oak High School (No. 153); Devan Perkins and Ty Ross, of Denham Springs High (No. 236); Brady Talbot and Bryce Distefano, of Live Oak High (No. 243); Garrett Thomas and Hunter Holland, of Walker High (No. 271); Kade Palmer and Evan Burris, of Walker High (No. 282); and Jackson Rogers and Caden Sellers, of Denham Springs High (No. 285).
