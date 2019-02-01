University Police Department names 2018 Officer of the Year

Officer Jourdan Hatcher, a Southeastern Louisiana University police officer since 2015, has been named the University Police Department’s 2018 Officer of the Year.
“Officer Hatcher has proven to be friendly, motivated, intelligent, community-oriented, and professional,” said Director of University Police Harold Todd. “He consistently demonstrates a calm, controlled demeanor even under stressful, dynamic, rapidly-evolving situations.”
Hatcher recently completed Field Training Officer School and assists with the administration of the University Police Department’s bicycle patrol efforts.
Due to his work ethic, initiative, and proven leadership abilities, Todd added, Hatcher was promoted to the department’s Housing Office Liaison, a position in which he oversees the Housing Cadet Program and collaborates with University Housing professionals and students to promote a safe and secure atmosphere in campus residential life facilities.
Currently pursuing graduate studies at Southeastern, Hatcher previously worked for the University of Southern Mississippi Police Department and is a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi.
“We are thrilled to have Jourdan as a member of our Southeastern team and are proud to award him this honor,” Todd said. “We see great things in his future and are sure he will continue to exceed our expectations in the years to come.”
