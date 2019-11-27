DENHAM SPRINGS -- A new local eatery is making sure people get their fill this Thanksgiving.
Uno Dos Tacos in Denham Springs will pass out free turkey plate meals on Thursday, Nov. 28, owner Tommy Stojak said.
Plate meals of turkey, gravy, cornbread dressing, green beans, banana pudding, and rolls will be passed out between 12-3 p.m. in the restaurant’s drive-thru on Thanksgiving day. Stojak, who opened the restaurant in October, and two others will be preparing the meals and giving them out, fulfilling a holiday project he’s wanted to do for some time.
“I wanted to do this for so many years, but I was never able to,” Stojak said. “Now that we have a drive-thru, it’s a lot easier to do something like this, so we wanted to do it now.”
Stojak purchased the old Subway building on Rushing Road, near I-12, after it had sat empty for years following the Great Flood of 2016. He has remodeled the inside completely to reflect his original Uno Dos Tacos location in Baton Rouge. Stojak is also the owner of Los Sombreros in Walker.
Uno Dos Tacos in Denham Springs is located at 123 Rushing Road W.
