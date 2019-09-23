DENHAM SPRINGS -- In less than two weeks, tents will fill up Range Avenue in downtown Denham Springs.
Underneath those tents, shoppers will find all they could want.
A full slate of fall and winter events will kick off when the annual Fall Fest hits the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Co-presented by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, the festival will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., with events spanning the entire antique district.
Free to all ages, the family-friendly event invites people to check out vendors, games, rides, food booths, entertainment and shops in the Antique Village. There will be live music, a free kids’ fun zone, artist demonstrations, and other festival activities in what has become the largest single-day event in Livingston Parish.
Fall Fest is one of two large-scale festivals the Merchants Association organizes per year, along with the annual Spring Fest. But Fall Fest typically draws a bigger crowd as shoppers prepare for the holiday season. In some years, as many as 12,000 people have attended Fall Fest.
The festival leads into Girls Night Out, a night-long shopping spree for women in November, followed by Christmas in the Village, a month-long slew of community events celebrating the holidays.
This year’s Fall Fest will feature 160 local and regional vendors offering a wide range of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, rugs, jewelry, woodwork, glass, textiles, pottery, garden, architectural antiques, children’s clothes, purses, hats, and sports memorabilia of the Saints, LSU and Southern University. In addition to vendors, all shops in the Antique Village will be open.
Fall Fest will also feature a full slate of live musical performances at Train Station Park, including one from Tyler Dickerson, a singer from Mississippi who appeared on “The Voice” in 2015. Other performers include Jim and James Linden Hogg, the River City Boys, Restoration Sound, the Odyssey Academy of Dance, and Surrender All.
DJ Shawn Perrion will also provide extra tunes on Centerville Avenue.
A pet costume contest, organized by Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Train Station Park. Participants can register at Fall Fest or in advance by visiting www.rrrofsouthla.com.
On the south side of the railroad tracks, Healing Place Church will be running the “Free Fun Zone,” which will feature bounce houses, games, inflatables and other children’s activities. The Denham Springs Fire Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department will also have interactive safety demonstrations throughout the day.
Art vendors will turn Mattie Street into “Arts Avenue,” which is being organized by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. A lively military display will also be set up at the corner of Mattie and Benton streets.
For more information, please visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
