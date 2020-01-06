SPRINGFIELD -- Thanks to a local chapter of American Legion Veterans Memorial Post, a new flag waves at Springfield Elementary.
Byron and Cindy Newton, both of American Legion Veterans Memorial Post 5 in Hammond, recently presented a new American flag to Springfield Elementary Principal Catherine Martin just in time for the school’s Veteran’s Day program.
After the presentation, the Newtons hoisted the new flag atop a flagpole in a nearby parking lot. The post also donated patriotic and presidential bookmarks to the school for its students.
“We appreciate the flag and their efforts in helping our veterans,” Martin said. “Springfield Elementary thanks all veterans for their service, courage, and sacrifice. We thank them for their generosity.”
