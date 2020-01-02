The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 7017 and other members of the district visited the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson, Louisiana, for a Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
During the party, around a dozen people representing the VFW Auxiliary Post spent a few hours with veterans at the home, something members do every year. They played bingo with veterans and enjoyed an abundance of food and snacks.
