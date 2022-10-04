Hundreds of visitors made their way to Walker for the city’s second annual Fall Festival that ran Sept. 29-Oct. 2.
Held at Sidney Hutchinson Park, the event featured carnival rides, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, a car show, a farmers market, and live music.
Musical entertainment hit the stage at multiple points over the weekend, with performances coming from Bound, Parish County Line, the Paul & Pete Band, the MoJoes, the Stormy Band, Elvis Presley tribute artist Nick Perkins, and the Na Na Sha Band.
A car show took place on Saturday, with proceeds going toward the Walker Animal Shelter and Rescue Rehome Repeat.
