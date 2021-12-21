Teachers, staff, administrators, and bus drivers from Walker Elementary School recently spent an evening spreading Christmas cheer to the students, families, and community members in their school district.
The school employees loaded up on district buses to visit several locations in the school’s district on Friday, Dec. 3. They sang Christmas carols and handed out small gifts to students. One of Santa’s helpers, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Officer Deontony Williams, also participated in the visits.
The group made stops at St. Mark’s Baptist Church on Dunn Street, Punk Smith Park on Burgess Avenue, Country Village Apartments on Burgess Avenue, and a green area along Alex Box Boulevard.
“It was a wonderful evening of sharing and connecting with our students and their families,” said Walker Elementary School Principal Kerma Luzier, who noted that the school employees visited with nearly 100 students and their families that evening.
The gifts that were distributed to the kids were purchased and donated by staff and teachers of the school.
“It’s important that we connect with our students on and off the campus,” Luzier said. “We want them to know that we’re invested in their well-being in all that they do. We all loved this time with our families, and we want to make it a Walker Elementary tradition.”
