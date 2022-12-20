Nearly 50 teachers, school administrators, and staff from Walker Elementary spread out into the Walker community on Dec. 2 to sing Christmas carols and hand out holiday treats to families in their school district.
This is the second year that the school has engaged with the community through this evening event.
This year’s caroling locations included St. Mark’s Baptist Church on Dunn Street, the Walker High School parking lot on Burgess Avenue, Fox Glove Park (located in the front of the neighborhood), and North Park on Ben McDonald Road, across from A Child’s World daycare.
“This is a wonderful time for our staff to engage with our students and their parents in the community,” Walker Elementary Principal Kerma Luzier said. “We announced the event through our school App and on our social media pages, and we had a great turnout.”
“We want to extend a special thanks to all who joined us, and we wish all our community a very, Merry Christmas,” Luzier said.
