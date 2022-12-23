Students at Walker Elementary School carried posters and marched through campus to celebrate all of the individual achievements — both large and small — that have been attained so far this school year.
“Our teachers and support staff worked with their students to identify individual accomplishments, big and small, that they are proud of so far this year,” Walker Elementary Principal Kerma Luzier said.
Some of the achievements were tied to the state’s LEAP exam, which is an assessment that is given to students in grades 3 through 8 to measure aptitude in English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies. These assessments are aligned to the Louisiana Student Standards, which were developed by state educators.
Luzier noted that the students were cheered by their teachers and staff as they paraded through the campus showcasing their accomplishments.
“This was a great event, and one we plan to make a WES tradition,” Luzier said.
