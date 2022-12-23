Students at Walker Elementary School carried posters and marched through campus to celebrate all of the individual achievements — both large and small — that have been attained so far this school year.

“Our teachers and support staff worked with their students to identify individual accomplishments, big and small, that they are proud of so far this year,” Walker Elementary Principal Kerma Luzier said.

