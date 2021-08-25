The Walker FFA Chapter attended the 92nd Louisiana State FFA Convention on June 7-10 in Alexandria.
This was one of their first in-person FFA trips since the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.
Walker FFA had 14 students attend the convention, where they met FFA members from across the state, participated in Leadership workshops, and competed in Career Development Events. Walker FFA members placed third in the state in the agricultural issues contest and had nine students place among the state’s top four with their FFA Proficiency Award.
The Walker FFA chapter was also recognized for the largest percentage increase in membership and for largest membership in the state this year.
We are very proud of all of our students that worked so hard this past year given the circumstances. What a successful State Convention to celebrate this year’s accomplishments!
