WHS 2020 Homecoming
Walker High School is pleased to announce the 2020 homecoming court.

Elected to the homecoming court were senior maids Avery Archer, Anna Ferrand, Madalynn Henry, Sydney Nester, Sydni Seighman, Kyndall Smith, and Madeline Watson.

One of the seniors will be crowned homecoming queen when Walker hosts Central at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6.

Also elected to the court were Junior maids Molly Baker, Bryanna Brown, Raegan Corley, and Bailey Vidrine; sophomore maids Cydney Cifreo, Mallory Granger, and Taylor Hickey; and freshman maids Brooklyn Kling and Addison Matherne.

