Walker High School is pleased to announce the 2020 homecoming court.
Elected to the homecoming court were senior maids Avery Archer, Anna Ferrand, Madalynn Henry, Sydney Nester, Sydni Seighman, Kyndall Smith, and Madeline Watson.
One of the seniors will be crowned homecoming queen when Walker hosts Central at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6.
Also elected to the court were Junior maids Molly Baker, Bryanna Brown, Raegan Corley, and Bailey Vidrine; sophomore maids Cydney Cifreo, Mallory Granger, and Taylor Hickey; and freshman maids Brooklyn Kling and Addison Matherne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.